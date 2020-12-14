CD Projekt Red Changes Employee Bonuses Up After Cyberpunk 2077 Buggy Release

Easily the biggest anticipated video game launch for this year has been Cyberpunk 2077. The video game was hyped up for a year and for good reason. This was a CD Projekt Red RPG title and it was clear to gamers that they knew how to deliver a compelling video game. While there were years worth of hype building up, 2020 was a roller coaster of a ride for fans.

2020 was the date in which it looked like we may actually get our hands on a copy of Cyberpunk 2077. However, with the virus and everything else that 2020 brought alongside it, CD Projekt Red pressed on with intentions of getting the game out into the public. With that said, there were still plenty of delays that happened in 2020 alone with the game and it might have been a title worth delaying a bit longer. There was likely a push to get this game out to make the holiday season and after several delays, CD Projekt Red wasn’t going to miss the holiday season launch.

Every game has some bugs at launch, but Cyberpunk 2077 is filled with them. It’s enough to warrant plenty of updates from the developers as they attempt to clear the game out. The biggest issue seems to be the standard edition of last-generation video game console platforms. There were some pretty big graphical problems from the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. That’s not to say the PC and current-generation platforms are free from bugs.

I can vouch for the PC platform having issues, I’m sinking hours into side missions while I wait for an update that fixes a campaign bug preventing me from continuing on with the main storyline. At any rate, this buggy game still managed to secure countless favorable reviews from critics and fans alike. There’s a real charm to the title that keeps players hooked into Night City. However, the people really feeling this buggy launch are the employees of CD Projekt Red.

Prior to the video game launch, there was a bonus system in place that rewarded various individuals throughout the development process. It was with these rewards acquired throughout the development build that would end up being transferred into actual bonuses after the game launches. However, these bonuses were also tied to different requirements for the game at launches such as ratings and the release date. Since this game was such an ambitious one the studio heads opted to change things up and reward all the bonuses regardless of the requirements.

Despite the bugs, reviews are up and the reception has been solid for Cyberpunk 2077. Furthermore, we’re also set to receive expansions, free updates, and a multiplayer component as well so Cyberpunk 2077 will be around for a long time to come. What do you think of Cyberpunk 2077 and are you happy with the game’s current state?

Source: Bloomberg