Looks Like Funimation Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a popular video game console and after being available for a few years now, I’m sure that this year’s holiday season will see quite a few Nintendo Switch units sold. However, the console does lack in some areas such as the various applications that consumers can download. While the Nintendo Switch is a bit slow to the game for certain application services, it looks like a big service is finally going to hit the console platform up.

If you’re a fan of anime you might already be a subscriber to the likes of Funimation. The series has been available for a good while now and fans can enjoy a free tier with advertisements or purchase premium tiers that can be as low as $5.99 a month for ad-free access to the entire Funimation library. This might be something you already pay for and use on various devices or console platforms.

A new tweet from the official Funimation Twitter account released a teaser gif that showcases the Nintendo Switch platform. This is a hint towards an upcoming application launch for the Nintendo Switch although, at this point, we’re not entirely sure just when this will be available. Still, being the Nintendo Switch, this could mean access to your favorite anime series on-the-go.

Of course, we’re still waiting on the official word to come out on just when we can expect this application to be available on the platform. Are you interested in Funimation for the Nintendo Switch or is there another premium service that you would rather see become available?

Source: Twitter