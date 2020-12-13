Cyberpunk 2077: Where To Find Free Legendary Mantis Blades | Cyberware Upgrade Guide

The Mantis Blades are one of the most iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 — they’re the first weapons we saw in the original teaser trailer for the game. You can wield them too, but they’re ridiculously expensive. Especially if you want a good pair. If you’re thinking of playing as a melee character, the Mantis Blades are something you’ll need ASAP. And we’ve found an incredible spot to find an easy set of Legendary Mantis Blades that won’t cost you anything.

These Mantis Blades are also significantly better than the ones you can purchase from even high level Ripperdocs. You don’t need to be high level, and you don’t need to fulfill any requirements to gain access to them. You don’t even need to reach a certain level of Street Cred. You can grab them right at the start of Act 2 and use them immediately. Here’s where you need to go.

In Act 2, you can access all parts of the game. Go to City Center, Corpo Plaza and check the northwest corner to receive the quest “Cyberpsycho Sighting: Phantom of Night City” from a fixer call.

The cyberpsycho is ridiculously difficult early in the game, but you don’t have to fight them. Enter the alley and look for a loot chest on the right — the chest is marked with a “!” so it’s easy to spot. Grab the Mantis Blades and get out of there.

NOTE: The chest also contains a Sandevistan: Tyger Paw cyberware mod that gives you +15% stamina after defeating an enemy.

Go to any Ripperdoc to install the Mantis Blades for free. Now you can look just like that blade-armed lady from the original trailer! No huge costs. You don’t even need high street cred. They’re more powerful than any of the types you can buy in Ripperdoc.

Mantis Blades [Legendary] 119-146 Damage +64078 Physical Damage 2 Attack Speed +20% Bleeding Chance



The Mantis Blades are a powerful melee weapon that replaces your fists. You can swap between fists / Mantis Blades after equipping by opening the weapon wheel and hovering over the fists / Mantis Blades. From here, follow the prompts below to cycle between each.