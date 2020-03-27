Top 5 New Zombie Games Of 2020

Prepare for the undead as each year we get a slew of new video game titles with zombies and protagonists looking to survive in a harsh environment. Zombie titles are likely going to flood the market in 2020 but so far we have a few games we can’t wait to get our hands on. We’ll keep this list updated when more video game titles are announced for 2020 so check back for future updates. For now, here are the most anticipated 2020 zombie titles.

#5 Zombie Army Dead War 4

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

A new installment to the Zombie Army series is coming out in 2020, known as Zombie Army Dead War 4. During the PC Gaming Show, a conference showcased online at E3 2019, the game was shown that the enemy this time around is Nazi zombies. There’s a good amount of additions to the game if you’re familiar with the Zombie Army Dead War franchise. Players will receive new perks and weapon upgrades. We only have one video so far for the gameplay footage but the title is expected to launch early 2020 so more information is bound to come out sooner rather than later.

#4 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: TBD

Release: TBD

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six franchise has been known for being a tactical shooter that puts players into the role of special operatives that deal with terrorists and regimes. However, it looks like we’re going to get quite a different experience Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine. We’ve only received a teaser for this game so far and it’s tough to really say just what the game will be like at the current moment. It appears that the title will take place in the future where Earth has been hit by an alien parasite infecting humans. We don’t see the infected but it does sound like we’re dealing with some undead type of hostile enemy.

We could look back at the timed event that happened during Rainbow Six Siege back in 2018 where players had to deal with infected humans as a slight comparison. This event was known as Operation Chimera and it appears that the development team was inspired by the event to bring out a brand new video game title.

#3 Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2019

Co-op: Online 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Dying Light 2 will once again set players back into a world filled with zombies. In fact, the game will take place fifteen years into the apocalypse where much of humanity has been cut down to nothing. Only small areas remain for those who wish to seek refuge, but these places are often in control of different factions.

Within the game, players will be sent to one of these safe havens which are in a constant battle between factions that demand control. Outside of exploration and fighting off the zombie threats, players will be dealing with these factions in however they see fit. Unlike the first title, there is more freedom of choice in going about missions.

Players may side with a faction or pin them against each other. Regardless, your decisions will result in consequences to the in-game world and likely narrative outcome.

#2 The Last of Us Part 2

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Last of Us was an instant hit when it first released on the PlayStation 3 and now in 2020, we’re getting a sequel. Releasing exclusively on the PlayStation 4, players will embark on a new journey with Ellie several years later. Just as before, there is a zombie-like apocalypse where a virus is turning people into mindless hostile creatures. Before you head to the comments, we do know that the creatures are not necessarily zombies but a fungus type virus. But with that said, they still behave and act like mindless zombies, so we’re tossing this game into the list.

Within the first installment, there was a big focus on the creatures with the goal of finding a cure to prevent this virus from spreading any further and claiming any more innocent lives. We’re not too sure how big of a role the zombie-like creatures will be taking in this installment. In the trailers released, it seems that the main antagonist force is a small cult faction group. We don’t know their end goal yet, but they did seemingly took out Ellie’s love interest and as a result, Ellie out for blood. That’s not to say we’re not going to see these fungus sprouting enemies roaming the world. At its core, you should still treat this game as a survival title.

#1 Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Remake

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: April 3, 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Resident Evil is a staple franchise for zombie video game titles and as a result, we’ve seen several video game installments released. While we may have only seven of the mainline entry titles, there are several spin-offs and even some unique one-off type games. Still, for fans of the franchise, over the years we’ve some of the video game titles turn more action-horror oriented rather than being survival horror. That fortunately changed for the hardcore fans as Capcom opted to go back and deliver a more traditional survival horror game when Resident Evil 7 went into development.

The reception has been great and Capcom released another big hit in the franchise when they opted to bring out a remake of Resident Evil 2. There was plenty of speculation that Resident Evil 3: Nemesis would be next. Towards the end of 2019 we got the official announcement for a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake. Players will be going through the game as Jill in an attempt to pick up the pieces behind Raccoon City, why so many people are infected and if the Umbrella Corps can really be the cause of it.

Bonus

Undying

Developer: Vanimals

Publisher: Vanimals

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Undying is an indie title that follows a mother and son as they embark on an adventure to safety during a zombie apocalypse. It’s a grim tale right from the start as players take on the role of the mother, Anling, who has been bitten, leaving her with just days before turning into a mindless zombie. Now with a limited time allotted until her final breath as a sane living person, Anling must teach her son Cody everything needed to ensure his survival. Players will be exploring the areas to gather resources such as food and water.

Resident Evil: Resistance

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC,PS4,XBO

Release: April 3, 2020

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

While Resident Evil 3 is releasing, most might forget that there is a multiplayer component added into the title. Project Resistance was first unveiled prior to Resident Evil 3 and now we know that this game is actually a companion title that is launching with Resident Evil 3 so if you pick up Resident Evil 3 then you will have Resistance as well. This is a 4v1 multiplayer title that puts players together as they work to figure out puzzles, defeat monsters, and progress to the next room.

Meanwhile the opposing player has is constructing their doom in the rooms ahead. It’s a constant battle between the group of players as they seek out resources and weapons while the opposing player has the option to set traps and place enemies like zombies in certain areas.

Hold Out

Developer: Open Brains Studio

Publisher: Open Brains Studio

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Hold Out is currently available on Steam through Early Access and as a result, we’ve put this title as a bonus game. In the title, players are going through Hold Out as a co-op shooter set in an infested world filled with zombies. Overall, the game is all about survival, seeking resources, exploring the various environments and ultimately overcoming the fast hordes of undead. As mentioned, this game can be enjoyed right now through Early Access, but the full version is said to come with new maps, game modes among other features. Unfortunately, we don’t know just when the game is slated to make its way out of Early Access.