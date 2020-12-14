Top Upcoming Zombie Games Of 2021

2020 was not the best year for the video game industry. We had a worldwide health pandemic outbreak that forced several jobs to shut down for a period of time. It wasn’t long after that development studios started their transition from working in offices to remotely. That ultimately, forced the development studios to delay several video game projects. As a result, 2021 should be quite a filled year of video game releases. For example, check out some of the most anticipated games so far for 2021.

#5 Undying

Developer: Vanimals

Publisher: Vanimals

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Undying is an indie title that follows a mother and son as they embark on an adventure to safety during a zombie apocalypse. It’s a grim tale right from the start as players take on the role of the mother, Anling, who has been bitten, leaving her with just days before turning into a mindless zombie. Now with a limited time allotted until her final breath as a sane living person, Anling must teach her son Cody everything needed to ensure his survival. Players will be exploring the areas to gather resources such as food and water.

#4 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: TBD

Release: TBD

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six franchise has been known for being a tactical shooter that puts players into the role of special operatives that deal with terrorists and regimes. However, it looks like we’re going to get quite a different experience Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine. We’ve only received a teaser for this game so far and it’s tough to really say just what the game will be like at the current moment. It appears that the title will take place in the future where Earth has been hit by an alien parasite infecting humans. We don’t see the infected but it does sound like we’re dealing with some undead type of hostile enemy.

We could look back at the timed event that happened during Rainbow Six Siege back in 2018 where players had to deal with infected humans as a slight comparison. This event was known as Operation Chimera and it appears that the development team was inspired by the event to bring out a brand new video game title.

#3 Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: Online 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Dying Light 2 will once again set players back into a world filled with zombies. In fact, the game will take place fifteen years into the apocalypse where much of humanity has been cut down to nothing. Only small areas remain for those who wish to seek refuge, but these places are often in control of different factions.

Within the game, players will be sent to one of these safe havens which are in a constant battle between factions that demand control. Outside of exploration and fighting off the zombie threats, players will be dealing with these factions in however they see fit. Unlike the first title, there is more freedom of choice in going about missions.

Players may side with a faction or pin them against each other. Regardless, your decisions will result in consequences to the in-game world and likely narrative outcome.

#2 Back 4 Blood

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Turtle Rock Studios was responsible for the creation of Left 4 Dead, a massive hit that is now owned by Valve. The video game franchise puts survivors during a zombie pandemic in which players are forced to complete a series of tasks in hopes of gaining rescue. There are two installments available and both were iconic hits, though Turtle Rock Studios have since parted ways from Valve and had worked on other projects. Now it looks like the developers are interested in diving back into the world of zombie hordes and action-packed moments as they have announced Back 4 Blood.

During The Game Award 2020 we got our first look at Back 4 Blood. The gameplay again looks very similar to the gameplay of Left 4 Dead. However, it looks like the developers wanting to further expand on the game by providing more variation of enemies, weapons, and storyline. This is going to be a big hit for those that loved Left 4 Dead and want more of the cooperative gameplay.

#1 Resident Evil Village

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS5, XSX

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

While Capcom had been going back to remake some of those earlier installments to the franchise, their next big installment will be a continuation of the series. Resident Evil Village will put players right back into the shoes of Ethan after the events of Resident Evil 7. Ethan’s world is once again thrown out of wack after Chris Redfield decides to show back up in an expected turn of events. This leaves Ethan demanding answers, but the only way he’ll get them is to track Chris down to a mysterious village in Europe.

So far we are looking at another first-person perspective gameplay with some different types of enemies. From the trailers we’ve seen a play on werewolves which may be one of the more common enemies, you could find while exploring the village. While this game is slated for 2021 and the current-generation of console platforms, it has been stated that Capcom would be looking at last-generation consoles potentially as well. However, we’re uncertain if there are any changes in general planned for Resident Evil Village. In December of 2020, a ransomware group hacked Capcom and leaked out a development build of Resident Evil Village which revealed major plot points so far for the game.

Bonus

Dead Pixels 2

Developer: CSR-Studios

Publisher: CSR-Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: Local/Online

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

If you enjoy old school video game titles then you may want to check in on Dead Pixels 2. After the survival of the 1987 pandemic outbreak, a new cluster of zombies emerges for players to take out in 1991. Dead Pixels 2: Straight to Video is a procedurally generated side-scrolling shooter that once again finds players having to endure hordes of the undead. In an attempt to find a way out of the city, players will have to fight off zombies, raid buildings for supplies and work with other survivors for a chance of survival. With up to four-player co-op both online and locally, players can embark on this game which features not only massive hordes of undead but over a hundred different weapons to use at your disposal.