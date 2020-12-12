Cyberpunk 2077: How To Make Infinite Money With Vending Machines | Cash Farming Guide

Money is everything in Cyberpunk 2077. To swap out cyberware, craft new gear, upgrade your loot or trick yourself out with fancy clothes — you’re going to need money, and a lot of it. There are plenty of opportunities in Night City, but there’s one gig we just couldn’t pass out. If you want to become a recycler, you can earn a big stack of cash in 10 minutes or less. All you have to do is buy as many soda cans as possible.

This ridiculous trick can get you infinite cash, but it’s hardly an exploit. All you need is a little patience and a nearby vendor to sell it all. I recommend starting at your apartment building — basically, you need to find soda vending machines, buy out the stock, disassemble everything, and sell what’s left over. It sounds pointless, but you will always get a huge profit. Multiply that by the number of machines in your building, and we’re talking 50,000+ cash in 15 minutes.

More Cyberpunk 2077 guides:

To get started farming cash with crafting, you’ll need a few basic perks.

Crafting Perks You Need : Mechanic : Level 1 – Gain more components when disassembling. Workshop : Level 1 – Disassembling items grants a 5% chance to gain a free component of the same quality as the disassembled item. Advanced Datamine : Level 1 – Upgrades the Datamine daemon, increasing the amount of eurodollars acquired from Access Points by 50%.

That last perk isn’t required — but it will help you a lot when you’re crafting. Access Points are a great way to farm for free components, so you might as well earn +50% cash each time you loot.

Next, travel to an soda machine. There are plenty in your building. Just buy tons of NiCola and other drinks — make sure you’re buying for 10$ from the vending machine.

Disassemble the junk you purchased from the vending machine. You’ll get 6 Common Components and 3 Uncommon Components.

Next, sell the components at any vendor. Common Components sell for 5 each, and uncommon sell for 8 each. For a 10 buck investment, you’ll get 54 bucks. You’re making 44 bucks in profit for each soda you buy.

Buy 50 NiCola for 500 bucks, then disassemble all of it and sell the components you earn for 2,520 bucks per machine. You can only buy 50 in each machine — but if you find multiple machines in a row (like in your apartment building) you can easily buy 100, 150, or 200 to maximize your profits and score a cool 10,000+.

Unlock the Scrapper perk to make this easier. These machines are literally everywhere — usually you’ll find two of them. Just buy until you can’t buy anymore, pick everything up, and sell the scrap for huge profits. It’s slow, tedious, and not nearly as fun as just shooting everyone, but it absolutely works.