Cyberpunk 2077 Will Be Available For GeForce Now At Launch

Cyberpunk 2077 is easily one of the biggest video game titles releasing this year. Fans have been waiting on this game for years and CD Projekt Red is a well-known video game development studio as well. After their success with The Witcher trilogy, the studio has a massive fan base ready to dive into their next RPG venture. Now it looks like the game will be accessible to GeForce Now, a streaming service that might be a bit more viable for PC gamers than others.

Streaming services for the video game industry is popping up quite a bit. Microsoft has xCloud, although only on Android smartphones, we know that Google Stadia is offering digital video game purchases through their own storefront and Amazon Luna is also just debuting. However, those of you who already have a collection of PC games from various digital storefronts may not be all that fond of having to purchase games that are locked behind a specific digital streaming service.

We’re happy to announce that GOG starts cooperation with @NVIDIAGFN 💜



You'll be able to launch the https://t.co/TiMFdAcy7Z version of #Cyberpunk2077 through GeForce NOW from day one!



See you in Night City on Dec 10 🦾



More info 👉 https://t.co/0VJtj5WhyF pic.twitter.com/W7LVVDZ7mY — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) December 7, 2020

That’s where GeForce Now makes a difference. This service allows players to stream games that they own from other digital storefronts. Now it’s only supporting select games right now until partnerships and deals are worked out but it looks like you can count on Cyberpunk 2077 to be available to stream through GeForce Now at launch. Being one of the biggest video game titles coming out this year, it’s likely going to be some welcomed news to those that want to enjoy the game but may not have the hardware capable of running the title.

So far Cyberpunk 2077 will be capable of GeForce Now through Steam and GOG purchases. While the game is available for preload right now, it’s not set to unlock until December 9, 2020, for PC while console gamers are forced to wait until December 10, 2020.









Source: PC Gamer, Twitter