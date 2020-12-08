Cyberpunk 2077 Might Not Be Very Long

There is a massive amount of attention and hype building up for Cyberpunk 2077. The video game was a huge upcoming release for fans just from the announcement alone. This is all because of the folks behind this project which is CD Projekt Red. Known for The Witcher trilogy, fans can expect quite a big and immersive RPG if their previous work is anything to go off on. However, reviews are just now starting to hit the web.

It looks like there has been plenty of publications that were given access to Cyberpunk 2077 for the PC platform. This build has been reported to be buggy, but overall it looks like critics have been enjoying this game quite a bit. One thing that may surprise some fans is that the game’s main campaign might be shorter than expected. That’s of course just according to a review put out by IGN which stated that by putting 45 hours into the game, the reviewer was able to beat the campaign in seven different ways.

It’s also worth mentioning that there are different endings you can obtain and it just depends on the various choices you make during the campaign. With that said, we’re doubtful players will go through the game strictly playing the campaign. There are plenty of side missions available along with exploration which will add to the number of hours you’ll end up using to play this title.

In the past, it was confirmed that CD Projekt Red is carefully plotting the side missions as well. There have even been reports that the side missions were just as fun and entertaining as the main storyline. Fortunately, we only have a couple of days to wait before most of us can dive into this game for ourselves.









Source: IGN