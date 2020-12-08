Prince of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake Reportedly Delayed

There have been quite a few announced video games that were ultimately delayed thanks to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak. Of course, with that said, there are still plenty of video games that managed to stay in development thanks to the transition from developers working under a studio roof to handling their projects remotely. Still, it’s been a rough year for all of us and we’re likely going to see some projects even get delayed a bit in 2021 from it.

One of those games that are seemingly delayed in 2021 already is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. This video game was being developed at Ubisoft which had quite a few players eager to dive back into this classic title. Of course, there was some backlash over the visual department when this game was first unveiled. Regardless, there is a strong following and it might be a bit of a bummer to hear that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was pushed back.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was set to launch on January 21, 2021, but a new post has emerged online from Ubisoft’s Czech Republic Facebook page that alerted followers that the game was delayed until March 18, 2021. This came with the note that Ubisoft is wanting to ensure that they can deliver a game players will enjoy. That post has since been taken down so we’re uncertain if this game has been delayed or not. We’re still waiting to hear from Ubisoft to once again make an official statement.

For now, if you have yet to watch the trailer for this upcoming remake, then you can do so down below. When the game does come out, it should release for cross-generation consoles along with the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms.

Source: VG247