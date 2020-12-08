Cyberpunk 2077 Review Copy Bugs Have Been Fixed

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated video game titles coming out this year. Fans who have been waiting for this game can hardly wait for December 10, 2020, to get here. However, we do have a bit more insight on the title today thanks to the review copies being readily available for players to enjoy. Some of these reviews are limited in what they can show since the gameplay footage was no permitted from what the reviewers themselves witnessed, but the embargo lift did allow these press media publications to offer their own insight to Night City.

It’s been pretty clear across the board that this game is great. Critics have been praising this title for a variety of reasons but it’s also been clear that there are quite a few bugs. That’s to be expected with any video game, especially large RPG experiences such as Cyberpunk 2077. So far, review copies have been only for the PC platform so we’re not sure just how the bugs compare to other platforms available at the moment.

They are not – a bunch of issues reviewers encountered (and reported) have been fixed already, some more are part of the update. — Fabian Mario Döhla (@fabiandoehla) December 7, 2020

Still, the amount of bugs we’ve been hearing about from different media publications has concerned players. In fact, one Twitter user reached out to CD Projekt Red’s Fabian Mario Dohla and asked if the review copies that were being used had the day one patch available. According to Fabian, the reviewers do not have access to the day one patch. He went on to say that the issues and bugs that reviewers have brought up have already been fixed with even more bugs cleared out. These bugs will be eliminated with the patch when the game launches.

This might be some great news for players uncertain if they'll have a solid experience right out of the gate. However, there is still the fact that this game could trigger epileptic seizures according to a report from Game Informer. For now, we can plan on Cyberpunk 2077 coming to a full launch on December 10, 2020.









