Wuchang: Fallen Feathers – How To Level Up Fast | Best Mercury Farm Locations

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a brutal Souls-like that only gets harder the further you play. What starts out as a pretty casual action RPG becomes a slog in the later stages as enemies and bosses get a whole lot tougher to deal with. If you’re struggling against all those challenges, you might want to start farming for this game’s XP / currency called mercury. There are two areas we’ve found in Mt. Zhenwhu that are especially good for farming, right when you’ll really need to start leveling up. Here’s a few places to try for fast mercury.

To earn more mercury from enemies, you’ll want to boost your madness stat — when you’re over 90% you’ll earn more mercury. Enemies will do more damage to you, but if you’re doing these farms over-and-over again, you’ll quickly learn how to defeat enemies without taking a hit.

Mercury Farm | Avian Marsh

Progress until you reach the difficult Mt. Zhenwu, Avian Marsh. The goal for this farm is to hunt down and defeat the giant pearl oysters that hide in the water and attempt to ambush you. You’ll want to learn their locations you can you hit them first — attacking them while they’re dormant will pop them out of the water, where you can go nuts on their exposed pearls and kill them quickly.

The oysters drop +2750 per kill, and if you’re quick you can take down two per run. You’ll also want to hunt regular enemies in the area for quick mercury. You’ll get about 8,000 Mercury per run and each run lasts about 2~ minutes.

From the altar, turn around and go left as you leave the altar and enter the swamp. Stick to the right wall and follow it, defeating enemies along the way. To the left, there will be a larger open swampy area with a visible uncovered oyster — defeat it.

Go back to the right wall you were following earlier. Opposite the oyster, there's another passage to follow until you reach a narrow canyon path. The first oyster is hiding in the water at a narrow canyon. Trigger the oyster with a ranged magic attack, then defeat it.

Return to the altar and repeat as many times as you like.

That’s it! Keep going after those two oysters. Defeat all the enemies in the area for extra mercury and loot the bodies whenever possible for useful items or bonus mercury items.

Mercury Farm | Zhenwu Antechamber

A much more difficult farming location is found in one of the areas past the Avian Swamp. At the Zhenwu Antechamber you’ll find yourself in a massive castle where mutants are fighting other enemies in the area — from the chamber, go to the courtyard where large bird monsters are fighting humans. Take out both pairs for a huge mercury boost, you can earn 10,000+ mercury per run here, but you’ll actually need to focus and pay attention. Some of the enemies here are more difficult and require your full attention.

The courtyard with the avians isn’t the only place in this area — you can also enter the pavilion to take out the masked women or the cultists near the bonfire. Whatever enemies you’re comfortable with taking on before sprinting back to the altar and repeating the process. There’s no trick here, just wiping out tough enemies and moving on. This is about the part of the game you’ll need the most help with farming, and an hour will significantly boost your stats before taking on some extremely tough main bosses.