Cyberpunk 2077 Might Not Be Suitable For Epileptic Viewers

Easily one of the biggest video game titles coming out this year has been CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The video game brought out a huge following ever since it was unveiled to be in development. That was long before there were any trailers or teasers to give people a heads up of what to expect. This all because of the development team behind the project. CD Projekt Red brought out The Witcher trilogy which was a massive success and it showed that these developers know how to bring out an immersive RPG experience.

2020 might have been problematic for everyone and it might have also delayed quite a few video games out of the year, but CD Projekt Red managed to keep their promise of Cyberpunk 2077 launching this year. Still, the game did get quite a few delays this year, but the development team managed to keep it from hitting the 2021 calendar year. We’re just a couple of days away now before we’ll get a chance to dive into Night City ourselves.

However, reviews are coming out that may point to a problem for particular gamers. It seems that there are some epilepsy triggering effects that actually caused an editor from Game Informer, Liana Ruppert, to have seizures. Being a futuristic world filled with neon and lights, it’s likely been something that those prone to epilepsy to keep aware of before the game even hits the marketplace.

Now reports are going up to offer a PSA that players might want to really be careful before diving into this game. Currently, players can dive into Night City on December 10, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms.









Source: Game Informer