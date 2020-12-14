Cyberpunk 2077: How To Respec Perk Points | Tabula E-Rasa Location Guide

Feel like you’ve put your Perk Points into the wrong stuff? You can reset and start from scratch with a rare item in Cyberpunk 2077. The Tabula E-Rasa is an expensive item sold by certain Ripperdocs for 100,000 eurobucks — and it’s the one way to respec. Considering there’s no method to change your hairstyle or face after you’ve picked them, it’s perfectly reasonable to assume you couldn’t get a respec.

Even if you’ve been to a Ripperdoc like Viktor, you might complete the game without realizing they sell a respec item. I wouldn’t blame you. Until recently, I had no idea you could even access their inventory — and I especially did not know they carried a unique item you can’t find anywhere else in the game. It costs a lot of cash, but the Tabula E-Rasa is the best way to completely redo your stats.

More Cyberpunk 2077 guides:

10 Quick Tips | All Romance Options Guide | How To Find Hideo Kojima & BB | Easter Eggs Guide | How To Improve Performance On PC & Console | How To Get More Cash & Buy Your First Car | Essential Skills You Need To Unlock First | How To Earn Fast XP & Street Cred | How To Make Infinite Money With Vending Machines| Where To Find Skippy, The Annoying Talking Gun | All The Witcher Easter Eggs | Free Legendary Mantis Blades Location | All 17 Cyberpsycho Locations | Johnny Silverhand’s Iconic Gun & Outfit Locations

How To Respec | Perk Points Reallocation Guide

To respec, you need to purchase a special item called a Tabula E-Rasa — it costs 100,000 eddies and can be found at almost any Ripperdoc. One of the Ripperdocs that’s guaranteed to sell is called Cassius Ryder in Watson, Northside, and if you’ve been completing side-jobs, you’ll have visited him at least once before. The Japantown Ripperdoc also carries the Tabula E-Rasa.

Tabula E-Rasa : Sold by most Ripperdocs for 100,000 eurobucks . It’s a legendary one-time-use shard.

: Sold by Ripperdocs for .

100,000 is a lot of money. But if you’re aiming for an achievement / trophy, this makes the job a lot easier. Now you can save your game, purchase the respect item, and then put points into the perks you need to complete specific challenges — like the melee fighting side-jobs.

To find the Tabula E-Rasa, go to a Cyberdoc, then select the Trade tab at the top. Yes, I had no idea there was a trade tab in addition to the Cyberware tab.