Day One Patch For Cyberpunk 2077 Makes It A Different Game

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles for 2020 has been CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The video game was highly anticipated for years long before there was any teasers or trailers to market the game. This was all due to the game development team behind the project. You are likely aware of CD Projekt Red. These are the folks that brought out the highly successful The Witcher trilogy and after they delivered The Witcher 3, the focus went to their next IP launch, Cyberpunk 2077. That alone had quite a few players eager to dive into the game and since then the hype only intensified.

This seemed like a game too good to be true for fans and for a minute there, it might have been. Cyberpunk 2077 was forced into several delays but it was never pushed out of 2020 as the developers were committed to delivering this game before 2021 hit. Fortunately, we’re set to receive the game tomorrow, December 10, 2020, and it’s left plenty of fans waiting for their preloads to unlock on the various platform choice.

I'm on one x I have seen people say that after this update it will be a different game stability wise and a lot of what's going around is a old build? — Iruka Sensei🐐Tsundere gang (@BestDadIruka) December 7, 2020

However, this comes after a slew of reviews came out for the game. So far, only review copies of the PC platform were released for players, and it’s left fans wondering just what the hold up is for consoles. In fact, we know that the PC platform was filled with bugs which is something that CD Projekt Red Fabian Mario Dohla has stated were cleared out for fans with the day one patch. With that said, we’re still wondering what this means for the console platforms.

When asked about the console day one patch in terms of stability, Fabian Mario Dohla once again reached out and stated that the patch update would make it a different game for the console. This should hopefully calm some uncertainty fans were dealing with after seeing the reviews for the PC platform.









Source: Twitter