Cyberpunk 2077: Where To Find Johnny Silverhand’s Iconic Gun & Outfit | Breathtaking Guide

Want that iconic Cyberpunk 2077 look? You’re going to need a set of Johnny’s threads. The central character to the narrative played by Keanu Reeves has a special outfit and a totally unique gun. Finding all the pieces of the outfit is completely optional, so if you want to complete this set, check out the full guide below for all the details.

For finding all four pieces of the outfit, you’ll earn the “Breathtaking” achievement / trophy — and you’ll look like a real cyberpunk. The gun won’t give you any special achievements, but it’s one of the coolest weapons in the game. It doesn’t just blow enemy’s heads off with explosive shells, it can also spray a burst of fire to set any fools up. And you can completely miss it.

More Cyberpunk 2077 guides:

10 Quick Tips | All Romance Options Guide | How To Find Hideo Kojima & BB | Easter Eggs Guide | How To Improve Performance On PC & Console | How To Get More Cash & Buy Your First Car | Essential Skills You Need To Unlock First | How To Earn Fast XP & Street Cred | How To Make Infinite Money With Vending Machines| Where To Find Skippy, The Annoying Talking Gun | All The Witcher Easter Eggs | Free Legendary Mantis Blades Location | All 17 Cyberpsycho Locations

How To Get Johnny Silverhand’s Gun:

The Malorian Arms 3516 is an incredibly powerful unique pistol that’s one-of-a-kind. You get a brief tease when playing as Johnny Silverhand at the start of Act 2 — the gun fires explosive rounds and unleashes a flamethrower attack when using the melee function.

Malorian Arms 3516 Location : Reward given by Grayson for completing the side-job “Chippin’ In ” — this unlocks after completing the side-job ‘Tapeworm’ which involves multiple other missions. Complete “Automatic Love” Complete “Transmission” Complete “Life During Wartime” Complete “Search And Destroy” Talk to Johnny Silverhand after each of these major missions.

: Reward given by for completing the side-job ” — this unlocks after completing the side-job ‘Tapeworm’ which involves multiple other missions.

Once you complete these missions, you’ll be near the end-game. Return to Afterlife and talk to Rogue to begin the major side-job “Chippin’ In” to earn Johnny Silverhand’s super-gun.

How To Obtain Johnny Silverhand’s Outfit:

See the outfit that’s in all the promotional material? The collar inlaid with LEDs? That jacket is part of Johnny Silverhand’s unique clothing set. To get each part, you’ll need to finish a series of missions.

Find all the clothing pieces and you’ll earn

Johnny’s Aviators : Collected automatically during the “Chippin’ In” side-job. The side-job is unlocked after completing four major jobs — “Automatic Love”, “Transmission”, “Life During Wartime” and “Search And Destroy” — when all of these are complete, this side-job will appear at the Afterlife bar .

: Collected automatically during the “Chippin’ In” side-job.

Johnny’s Shirt : Collected automatically during story. You’ll earn it after finished the “ Tapeworm ” side-job. The “Tapeworm” side-job is simply four conversations with Johnny Silverhand. Complete the following missions to finish the side-job — “Automatic Love”, “Transmission”, “Life During Wartime” and “Search And Destroy”.

: Collected automatically during story. You’ll earn it after finished the “ ” side-job.

Johnny’s Pants : During the “Psychofan” side-job, search the bedroom for pink luggage. It contains the pants. Find this side-job in Vista Del Rey .

: During the “Psychofan” side-job, search the bedroom for pink luggage. It contains the pants.

Johnny’s Shoes : During the “Family Heirloom” gig, look in the objective locker to obtain the shoes. Find this side-job in Charter Hill .

: During the “Family Heirloom” gig, look in the objective locker to obtain the shoes.

That’s it! Now you can emulate one of the true legends of Night City. Just don’t accidentally sell your new toy — or even work, dismantle it. There’s no way to get back lost iconic gear!