Cyberpunk 2077: All 17 Cyberpsycho Locations | I Am The Law Guide

A scourge is turning regular runners into technofreaks in Cyberpunk 2077. Night City is full of strange stuff, but nothing compares to the special enemies called Cyberpsychos. These mini-boss encounters are all related to a pretty lengthy side-job, and if you’re aiming to finally finish it and learn what’s causing the Cyberpsycho pandemic, we’ve got all 17 locations marked on the maps below.

Cyberpsychos really are like mini-bosses. You’ll need to investigate their arena, then fight them — each one has got special cyberware powers and behavior. Some jump around with a heavy LMG. Others bounce off the walls and attack with mantis blades from behind. One that fights you in a room filled with water, zapping the entire area every time they take damage. Needless to say, they’re challenging. You might want to save some of these enemies for much later in the game.

More Cyberpunk 2077 guides:

10 Quick Tips | All Romance Options Guide | How To Find Hideo Kojima & BB | Easter Eggs Guide | How To Improve Performance On PC & Console | How To Get More Cash & Buy Your First Car | Essential Skills You Need To Unlock First | How To Earn Fast XP & Street Cred | How To Make Infinite Money With Vending Machines| Where To Find Skippy, The Annoying Talking Gun | All The Witcher Easter Eggs | Free Legendary Mantis Blades Location

There are 17 Cyberpsycho side-jobs found throughout Night City. Cyberpsychos are unique enemies with enhanced cybernetic powers — they’re much tougher than random other characters you’ll encounter. Each one is a mini-boss, so you’ll want to be prepared for a long fight.

You also need to bring the Cyberpsychos in alive. Aim for the legs, or use nonlethal weapons (or your fists) to neutralize them. If you want to kill them, you can do that — you won’t fail the mission.

Cyberpsychos vary in difficulty. Try to complete them gradually as you progress through the story.

NOTE: To find a cyberpsycho side-job, you just need to get close to the area. You’ll get a call from a Fixer with the exact name of the mission and a marker to help you locate them.

Cyberpsychos Side-Jobs – Map Locations

North Night City – 6 Cyberpsychos

South Night City – 8 Cyberpsychos

Badlands – 3 Cyberpsychos

Before a Cyberpsycho battle will commence, you need to investigate the area. Often you’ll need to use your scanner to search for clues, or loot bodies / check terminals to find information about what happened. Once you search around, the Cyberpsycho will appear and attack.

Sometimes the Cyberpsycho will spawn immediately and attack, so be prepared for a tricky fight. EMP Grenades usually work well against Cyberpsychos, and charged Tech weapons can be very useful. Try to apply status effects on Cyberpsychos to drain their health faster — and bring plenty of healing items. Usually they swap to melee combat once they’ve taken enough damage.

Mantis Blades or Gorilla Arms work very well against Cyberpsychos. If they’re getting up in your face, just bash them down with built-in melee cyberware.

Complete all of the Cyberpsycho side-jobs to unlock the “I Am The Law” achievement / trophy.