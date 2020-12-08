Cyberpunk 2077 Download Size For Console Reportedly Takes Over 100 GB 

2020 was quite the downer of a year. The entire world was dealing with a surprise health pandemic outbreak. This prompted a ton of different changes in our daily lives. We had to avoid social gatherings, endure quarantines, and for jobs, it meant working remotely when possible. It’s been a learning curve for us all and while we are making the best of the current situation, it’s ultimately left some consumers starved for entertainment.

Productions had halted and video game development studios ultimately had to delay several video game projects. Now it looks like things are back on track. 2021 is bound to be a year filled with some great movie and video game releases. However, one video game that has been immensely anticipated for years now has been CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. This project was the next thrilling RPG title after the launch of their The Witcher trilogy.

Expectations are set high and for fans, there are plenty of players out there that have already purchased a copy of the game. This is done for a few reasons as some may want to pre-order and support the development studio while others could just want a head start with the game downloads. Preloading allows players to get their digital copies downloaded and installed a few days prior to the official launch date.

While the games are locked and not available for players to start enjoying, it does give some insight into how much storage space we’ll need. For PC players that were a little over 50 GBs but we’re finding out that PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners are having to clear over 100 GBs. This came from a report on Reddit where a user noted that it took them 102.9 GB of storage space to download the game. That’s not including the storage space required for the day one patch.

For those that have slower internet speeds, this may be a tough pill to swallow, and getting that game to download might take a good long while. However, from the critic reviews posted so far, the PC platform version of the game may have quite a few bugs, but it's been a thrilling journey throughout.









Source: Reddit