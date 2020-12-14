Ubisoft’s Offering Free Games & Content This Week

2020 is coming to an end and for a lot of us, we’re thankful to move out of 2020 and into 2021. This year has been a downer for a lot of reasons but mostly because of the worldwide health pandemic outbreak. We’ve been stuck in our homes, forced to refrain from gathering with friends and family as well. With the virus pandemic still on-going and we’re waiting to see if the latest vaccines help curve the infection rates, it looks like Ubisoft is hoping to give you a few gifts to enjoy as we close out the year.

Ubisoft has unveiled that they are giving away free games and in-game content every day during the week. From December 14, 2020, to December 18, 2020, we can expect something free from Ubisoft, but there’s no telling just what it will be. However, we do know what today’s gift is and its in-game content for those of you have Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

🎉 1 free gift per day!

🗓 From December 14 to December 18.

🎁 Today's gift: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Rewards pack.

👉 https://t.co/DlFzQzZKx1 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) December 14, 2020

The latest installment of Assassin’s Creed just launched and it looks like you can find Ubisoft handing out Seafarer Settlement Pack along with the legendary Bayek outfit for Eivor today. It’s only going to be available until 8 AM EST tomorrow when the next gift is given out. Again, we’re uncertain just what that next item may be so be on the lookout. Furthermore, if you don’t own Assassin’s Creed Valhalla already then you can still claim the gift and have it ready for if you do pick up the latest Assassin’s Creed video game installment.

