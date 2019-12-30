Top 10 New Single Player Games Coming in 2020

You don’t always have to jump online and go through a game with other players. Sure it’s nice to go along a campaign with a friend or two, but sometimes you rather just sit back and enjoy a video game alone. Either after a hard day at work or a long session at school, tuning in to a fantasy world and going through a video game can turn things around. If you’re a fan of single-player focused video games and want a heads up on what to expect for 2020, then we have you covered. In this list, we’re going to showcase some of the more anticipated video games releasing in this coming year. Likewise, check back often as we’ll continue to monitor and update this post when new video game titles are revealed.

#10 Gods & Monsters

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: NS, PC, Google Stadia, XBO, PS4

Release: February 25, 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

From the same team that brought out Assassin’s Creed Odyssey comes a visually different experience. Gods & Monsters was officially revealed during Ubisoft’s E3 2019 press conference briefing and it another title from the team that involves Greek mythology. In this game, players step into the role of a customized character who must stop the Typhon, a force that had taken out the Greek gods but it seems that these goods have given you powers to aid you during your journey of slaying down the beasts that come your way.

Visually, this game looks very similar to Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and again, similarly, there will be puzzles, dungeons, and bosses to take out. This will also be an open world based video game but we don’t have any details yet on just how large this world is especially in comparison to the team’s previous release of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

#9 Marvel’s Avengers

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Eidos Montreal

Platforms: Square Enix

Release: May 15, 2020

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Marvel’s Avengers video game was anticipated for quite some as Square Enix and the development team over at Crystal Dynamics have kept a tight lid on what players could expect. Thankfully we got our first look at the game during E3 2019 where we learned that this is a new unique storyline that will feature quite the plethora of Marvel characters and can be enjoyed at your own pace rather than working with friends. Before we get too ahead of ourselves, Marvel’s Avengers take on a story that begins on A-Day, a moment in history that was meant to be celebratory. Earth’s mightiest heroes were unveiling their new headquarters in San Francisco but after a catastrophic incident leaves the city destroyed and Captain Amerca, the government takes it into their own hands to outlaw superheroes.

The Avengers have disbanded and years pass by but a new threat on Earth appears leaving the Avengers to join back together and start their quest to not only save humanity but find out the culprit that may have caused the original incident to occur. As mentioned, there is a number of characters in the game which you can take the role of but it’s worth noting that new characters and content is already planned for free alongside paid DLC for the game. Likewise, this game is available to be played offline as a single-player experience, but there is always the option to join in with four other players at certain points of the game.

#8 Final Fantasy VII Remake

Developer: Square Enix Business Division 1

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS4

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

One of the biggest Final Fantasy titles to have released is finally getting its much-deserved remake. Final Fantasy VII has been rumored to be remastered, rebooted and remade for years. Fans have been pleading for Square Enix to return and give the game a proper facelift after its initial release on the PlayStation, but it’s only now with the PlayStation 4 that we’re finally going to see that remake become a reality.

Square Enix had unveiled that this remake would also see the return of key members of the original production. Likewise, there would be some changes such as making gameplay more of an action RPG rather than the standard turn-based RPG we’ve seen from the original title.

While the story will retell the original narrative, the remake will be released episodically. According to reports, the decision to go with an episodic release was simply due to the fact that developers would not be forced to make any cuts. Furthermore, the studio decided to drop the turn-based RPG component for a more fast-paced action RPG experience.

#7 Doom Eternal

Developer: id Software

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS, Google Stadia

Release: March 20, 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

If you haven’t already, we highly suggest looking at Doom, the 2016 remake as it was a solid single-player experience that follows an action-focused game between a space marine known as Doom Slayer, battling against an assortment of demonic forces in space. It’s quite the beloved game and in 2020, developers id Software is giving some more action for players to go through with Doom Eternal. While it was originally slated to launch in 2019, Doom Eternal ended up being pushed back until March of 2020 to bring out a solid gameplay experience. This should come as some welcome news as it means there could be less of a chance you’ll encounter some game-breaking bug.

Regardless, players will be taking on the role of Doom Slayer who is not done slaughtering demons. After a demonic invasion hits Earth, Doom Slayer may be humanity’s last hope of survival. You’ll be back on Earth taking out any baddies you come across and best of all, it’s a single-player experience. With that said, there are multiplayer game modes with one that will easily stick out. Development studio id Software is calling it Invasion, a game mode in which another player can join into your campaign as a demon to fight against you at any given moment. This will add some randomness to your gameplay as you may encounter a more skilled enemy though it’s worth mentioning that this game mode can be turned off.

#6 The Elder Scrolls VI

Developer: Bethesda

Publisher: Bethesda

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

After years of dealing with releases of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Bethesda made the announcement at E3 2018 that the next iteration of the franchise is in development. The problem here is that we have practically no information at all about the game. Bethesda didn’t offer any details but instead stated that the next installment to The Elder Scrolls franchise will be a next-generation game and will release after their newest upcoming IP, Starfield. The Elder Scrolls franchise has mainly been a single-player narrative focus experience and we expect the game to retain those aspects when it does release. For now, we will have to keep tabs on the game and update the post when new information is revealed.