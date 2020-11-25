The Best Upcoming Xbox One Video Games Of 2021

While the Xbox Series X is out, there are still great video game titles coming out for the Xbox One platform. With 2020 being hit with the health pandemic outbreak, several games were pushed from 2020 into 2021. Check out our picks below and continue to check back for any future updates and additions.

Click Here For The Best Xbox Games Of 2020

#10 Fable

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, XSX

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

In July of 2020 when Microsoft offered a teaser for Fable, a reboot to the franchise. Now before you get too excited, we don’t know anything about this reboot. What the story will hold for gamers, the mechanics, and if we will see certain areas or characters return is completely up in the air at the moment. Still, we do know that Playground Games is responsible for this open-world RPG which is a big change-up for the studio. These are the folks that are responsible for the Forza Horizon series so going from racing titles to an open-world RPG may be a challenge but a refreshing new project for the studio to take on.

#9 Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, XSX

Release: February 18, 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Far Cry 6 is taking players to the Caribbean island of Yara which is said to be the largest Far Cry map to date. After a harsh regime being controlled through a fascist dictator, players step into the resistance and attempt to overthrow the control of El Presidente Anton Costillo and reclaim a peaceful state of Yara once again.

Unfortunately, the game wasn’t showcased too heavily so far so we’re left with waiting to see just what the developers opt to bring into this next installment. But knowing this franchise, I’m sure that Ubisoft really worked to bring out a compelling storyline and action game with Far Cry 6.

#8 Hellblade: Senua’s Saga

Developer: Ninja Theory

Publisher: Microsoft

Platforms: XSX, XBO, PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Chances are you are fully aware of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice which released back in 2017 from development studio Ninja Theory. The video game focuses on a deep story-driven narrative of a young woman named Senua who travels to great lengths battling her inner demons as she seeks the help of Hela, a goddess that may bring back her dead lover back to life. It’s a very detailed world with hack-and-slash gameplay along with puzzle solving. However, for those that are seeking some more of the game franchise are in luck.

Hellblade: Senua’s Saga was announced during The Game Awards in 2019 with a cinematic trailer. We, unfortunately, we didn’t get any information about what we can expect from the game but it does look to be a next-generation focused title. Of course, with that said, Microsoft has stated that there wouldn’t be an Xbox Series X exclusive for at least two years. This means that we can expect this installment to also a release on the Xbox One platform as well.

#7 Super Meat Boy Forever

Developer: Team Meat

Publisher: Team Meat

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Super Meat Boy was a hit when it launched back in 2010. The indie title acted as a fast-paced platformer where players take the role of a red cubed character without any flesh that was on a quest to save his girlfriend, Bandage Girl. Kidnapped by the diabolical Dr. Fetus, players are forced to maneuver around dangerous traps, timing jumps and landing carefully within a safe ground. Now, the game has a sequel coming out in 2021 called Super Meat Boy Forever.

This sequel will play similarly to the original installment but with players having access to two characters. Dr. Fetus is up to no good once again as he has now kidnapped Meat Boy and Bandage Girl’s child, Nugget. The two must once again fight through a series of dangerous landscapes as they attempt to rescue their child.

#6 CrossfireX

Developer: Smilegate

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

In Asia Crossfire is an immensely popular free-to-play FPS video game. Developed by Smilegate, Microsoft has partnered with the developer to bring out a new version of the game called Crossfire X. Within installment the developers will mainly keep things intact from the first installment. Players will be divided into two factions as they battle against each other in various game modes, similar to Counter-Strike.

While there is a multiplayer component as the center focus of this game, it appears that there will be a single-player campaign attached as well. It’s been confirmed that Remedy Entertainment is working on the single-player campaign, but at the time of writing this, there are no details on what we can expect. Likewise, we don’t have any gameplay footage available to compare with the 2007 Crossfire release.

#5 Psychonauts 2

Developer: Double Fine Productions

Publisher: Starbreeze Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Developers Double Fine Productions along with game director Tim Schafer has been seeking a sequel for their 2005 release, Psychonauts. Now it looks like we may get that sequel at some point this coming year, though at the time of writing this, there doesn’t appear to be a release schedule set quite yet. The video game will still follow the same overall gameplay mechanics as a platform title.

Within the game, players will follow Raz after the events of Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, which is a title developed for the PlayStation VR to bridge the first Psychonauts game to the upcoming sequel. While there are not too many details about the game quite yet, Tim Schafer has an interest in diving deeper into the history of Raz along with the family history.

#4 Tales of Arise

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

A new Tales installment is in the works for 2021. Tales of Arise is a brand new journey from Bandai Namco Studios. Players will follow a story that revolves around two worlds, one that is set in a medieval time while the other has quickly advanced with technology. So far, we know that the two main protagonists will come from each world, but we’re still waiting to hear more about the premise of this upcoming title.

Regardless, if you’re a fan of the Tales games you’ll find that nothing drastic has changed. You’ll still find that the game will feature a variety of locations to explore, a unique cast of characters to interact with and the classic Linear Motion Battle System. It’s a system that acts similar to an action RPG where players will be able to move freely to attack while building up various gauges to use more powerful attacks at an enemy.

#3 Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: Online Only 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The sequel to Dying Light is launching in 2021. Once again, players will be fighting against a horde of undead with stronger enemies lurking out at night. One of the new elements that the game will be bringing to the table is the narrative journey. Dying Light 2 will give players more freedom in choice likewise there are dialogue options which can drastically alter your protagonist’s journey and gameplay.

We know that the game narrative takes place fifteen years since humanity lost the battle against the zombie virus and that you’ll be set in a new city that may be the last stronghold against the undead. As a result, there is not only tension against the undead the rule the world but the factions that reside within the walls. Gameplay mechanics will likely remain the same from the first installment with players being able to further tweak their protagonist with a variety of skill upgrades.

Luckily, players will also get the ability to enjoy the game with others online. With up to four player co-op, you can either join a friend’s campaign or host a game of your own. Because this game focuses on choices that will alter the story, whoever is the host will ultimately decide the main choices throughout the campaign. This can also offer a look at how the in-game world is shaped by the choices other players had made compared to your own.

#2 Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Developer: Hardsuit Labs

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines originally launched back in 2004 exclusively for the PC platform and since its release, the game grew a rather massive cult following. However, it was a bit of a surprise to finally see a sequel announcement earlier in 2019. This upcoming game is set in Seattle where the vampire factions and clans of the city have been at civil war. Players take on the role of a new fledgling and while this normally results in immediate execution, you managed to save your head during this mass chaos.

This is still an RPG experience with players not only able to customize and tweak their character stats, but you’ll have a variety of options on how you complete missions to even dialogue options. Fortunately, this game is not just a PC release like its predecessor, but you’ll also find platform releases for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

#1 Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Microsoft

Platforms: PC, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

We really can’t go into too much detail about Halo: Infinite as there hasn’t been any notable information released so far about the game. This will be the next major installment to the Halo franchise which will continue the story for Master Chief. A small teaser was released during E3 2018 and since then the development team over at 343 Industries have been keeping the game behind closed doors.

Unfortunately, E3 2019 also didn’t offer very much in terms of Halo Infinite. We got a cinematic video showcasing Master Chief being rescued from space and news that humanity has fallen. It wouldn’t be until 2020 that we got our first gameplay trailer which didn’t go over well with fans. Feedback online highlighted the disappointment of how the game looked visually which ultimately forced the game to be delayed with a new intended release slated for 2021.

Bonus Games

12 Minutes

Developer: Luis Antonio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: PC, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Announced during E3 2019 comes 12 Minutes, an adventure game coming from a former artist that worked at Rockstar Games and Ubisoft. The game is rather simplistic to understand, it mimics concepts such as the film Groundhog Day or the video game The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask in that gamers have to deal with a time loop aspect. In order to progress, players will be replaying a 12-minute cycle until they complete the tasks at hand.

From what we know so far, the game follows a man who learns that his wife is pregnant but the celebration is cut short as a cop bursts into the room and accuses the wife of murder. The scuffle ends up with the wife dead but then the game restarts and it’s up to you in navigating the day in hopes in finding a peaceful resolution.