Fan-Made Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer Goes Viral

Well before 2020 hit, there was constant growing anticipation for CD Projekt Red’s next big RPG video game. It’s been hyped for years and finally, it was confirmed that we would receive Cyberpunk 2077 during 2020. Now when 2020 hit there was a massive roadblock put in place for everyone. The coronavirus health pandemic outbreak was massive and it changed all of our daily lives.

For the video game industry, it meant that several employees worldwide were transitioning from working at the offices of their studios to going through the game projects remotely. As you can imagine, there was plenty of problems that have popped up since then that forced these upcoming video game titles to get delayed out of 2020. That was the case for quite a few studios, but CD Projekt Red kept up with Cyberpunk 2077 and pressed on to get this game out before 2021 hits.

Even during 2020, there were a few delays that happened with this game which allowed the team to further optimize the title before launch. However, it was clear that there was a real lack of work towards the last-generation standard edition consoles. Those of you playing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One may have an extremely tough time going through the game. Although, it’s clear that every platform this game is on has bugs. From visual bugs to glitches that prevent players from progressing the campaign, it’s been a waiting game to see just when the next update will come out and just what exactly it offers players.

Unfortunately, there are likely going to be quite a few updates to help get this game up and running as intended. For now, players are sharing their own discovered bugs online with one individual comprising these bugs into a Cyberpunk 2077 trailer. It’s certainly a more realistic example of Cyberpunk 2077 at the current state for console gamers too. If you haven’t already seen this viral video then check it out down below.

