Crazy Taxi Receives A Spiritual Successor Next Year

Do you remember Crazy Taxi? It was a massive hit in the arcades and blew up even more when it was ported to console platforms. The video game franchise may not have truly shined as well since its initial release, but there is a new contender hoping that the nostalgic players will give this title a go. Check out the trailer for the upcoming game Taxi Chaos.

We have a new announcement teaser for this Taxi Chaos game and it looks exactly like the traditional Crazy Taxi gameplay. While Sega may own the rights to the gameplay of Crazy Taxi, this title must have been given the green light for development as the company will be publishing this title in certain markets around the world. Fortunately, there doesn’t seem to be an issue getting this game out and it won’t be a long wait before you can play it.

Taxi Chaos is all about picking up customers and driving them to their destination. In the true Crazy Taxi formula, there is plenty of wacky gameplay and over-the-top car maneuvers as you attempt to get your customer to their designated location on time. At any rate, the teaser for this game can be viewed above.

As mentioned, you don’t have to wait long before you’ll have a chance to try this game out. Currently, Taxi Chaos is set to launch in February 2021, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like PC players will get a chance to enjoy this game. Likewise, we’re not sure if there are plans for a next-generation platform launch, but perhaps only time will tell as the studio gets to view just how popular Taxi Chaos becomes with players.

Source: YouTube