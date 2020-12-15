Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get All 4 Epilogues | Good, Bad & Secret Endings Guide

There are multiple endings to the story of Cyberpunk 2077, and each one can be unlocked depending on your relationship status with other characters. The “worst” ending is clearly the default option you’ll get no matter what, but if you work hard to get closer to your friends it’s possible to get up to four different endings.

There are two optional endings, one default, and one secret ending for you to uncover — though I doubt many players will find the secret ending on their own. The secret ending is one of the coolest, with a challenging alternate mission that can be failed if you’re not careful. Learn how to get all four endings with the full text guide below.

SPOILER WARNING: The rest of this guide will cover major story points for the end game. If you don’t want to be spoiled, turn back now.

How To Get All Endings | 4 Epilogues Guide

Depending on your relationships and choices, you can get up to four different epilogue endings in Cyberpunk 2077. Your ending is primarily determined by several choices you’ll make past the point-of-no-return.

To unlock certain options, you’ll need to complete side-job questlines for major characters. These can be completed at any time and in any order. You’ll find these jobs in your major side-jobs journal tab.

Epilogue #1: Corpo Ending During the main job “ Nocturne OP55N1 ” you’ll choose who you rely on during the conversation with Misty. Select “ Hanako ” as the person you will rely on. Finally, you can choose to join the Arasaka Program or return.



Epilogue #2: Panam Ending During the main job “ Nocturne OP55N1 ” you’ll choose who you rely on during the conversation with Misty. Select “ Panam ” as the person you will rely on. Panam will only be available as an option if you complete the “ Queen of the Highway ” side-job. Choose to enter the well on the Mikoshi.



Epilogue #3: Johnny Ending During the main job “ Nocturne OP55N1 ” you’ll choose who you rely on during the conversation with Misty. Select “ Rogue ” as the person you will rely on. Rogue will only be available as an option if you complete the “ Blistering Love ” side-job. Choose to cross the bridge with Alt on the Mikoshi.



Epilogue #4: Secret Ending During the main job “ Nocturne OP55N1 ” you’ll choose who you rely on during the conversation with Misty. Don’t say anything . If you don’t reply for several minutes, you’ll gain a new option to raid Arasaka Tower solo. This will only appear if you have at least 70% friendship with Johnny. This is a permadeath mode. If you die, you lose and have to restart the mission. This is the hardest optional mission in the game, but it’s a completely new final mission.



That’s all the ending! There are other minor changes to the endings — depending on your choices in the final stages, and on which characters you’ve grown close to. If you’ve romanced any of the four main romance options, they’ll appear in short cutscenes in the epilogue.