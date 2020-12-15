Super Meat Boy Forever Will Have A Timed Nintendo Switch Exclusive Console Release

When it comes to indie games, you probably can think of a few that really sticks out from over the year and among those few, we’re willing to bet that Super Meat Boy is one of the titles among them. The game was an excellent platformer that followed a hunk of meat that had to carefully maneuver around dangerous obstacles in order to clear a stage level. It was an addicting game to play with the levels progressively getting difficult as you attempted to rescue your love interest Bandage Girl from the evil Dr. Fetus.

We’re getting a sequel installment known as Super Meat Boy Forever. What originally started out as a mobile version of Super Meat Boy, what ended up being created was a sequel installment. The video game follows a new narrative in which players are after Dr. Fetus once again after he kidnaps Meat Boy’s and Bandage Girl’s child, Nugget. Unlike the first installment, the game is an endless runner that you’ll have to quickly make the necessary jumps and dodges as you progress through the levels.

What will make the game a bit more unique is the fact that this title will use randomly generated levels which are crafted up by the player’s skill level. By picking out designs crafted up by the designers, this title will be able to create a unique level design while also providing players a real challenge. Unfortunately, it looks like if you want to take the challenge on at launch outside of PC then you’ll be forced into picking up the game on the Nintendo Switch.

It was revealed that Super Meat Boy Forever will have a console exclusive release for the Nintendo Switch. This is a timed exclusive deal so you will see this game launch on other consoles at a later date but it looks like PC and Nintendo Switch players will receive the game on December 23, 2020, with the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S receiving the title at a later date.

