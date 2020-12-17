Cyberpunk 2077: Why Breach & Quickhacks Are The Most Powerful Weapons In The Game

We’ve written a lot about the most OP abilities and perks in Cyberpunk 2077, but nothing compares to the all mighty power of the Cyberdeck. Once you start unlocking the right quickhacks, you can become a murder machine — and you don’t even need to enter combat. You can avoid putting any points into Body and focus exclusively on quickhacks for maximum power on the battlefield.

With quickhacks and the legendary cyberdeck, you can use Suicide to force your enemies to kill themselves — hitting multiple enemies at once with a single quickhack, and causing it to spread to anyone nearby. And you don’t even need to get close! You can do all this from a hacked camera feed. The difference between a low-level and a mid-level Nethacker is truly insane. If you haven’t tried using these abilities, I highly recommend it.

To wipe out entire bases full of bad guys, you need the Legendary Cyberdeck. You can find it for sale at the Heywood, Wellsprings Ripperdoc vendor — when interacting, select the Trade tab at the top of the screen. The Legendary Cyberdeck requires 49 Street Cred, so you won’t be able to get it until the mid-game and after farming plenty of activities. It’s worth it.

Netwatch Netdriver Mk.5 (Legendary) 11 Base Ram 8 Buffer Size 6 Slots Offensive Quickhacks can be uploaded to 3 targets within a 6-meter radius. Increases damage dealt by Quickhacks by 30%. Increases cyberdeck RAM recovery rate by 9 unit(s) per 60 sec. Increases quickhack spread distance by 60%.

You’ll also want to craft or purchase Epic / Legendary Quickhacks. Make sure to unlock the perk that allow you to craft your own Quickhacks — and put some points into crafting so you can acquire all the components you need. Focus exclusively on Technical and Intelligence — you can reach Max Intelligence by Level 15.

You don’t even need the Legendary Cyberdeck. Any Cyberdeck will do — work your way up to it. Any powers will do — for example System Reboot will take care of Cyberpsychos instantly.

The AI basically has no way of hunting you down. You may need to put points in stealth skills just to avoid being spotted to play it safe early on, but later you’ll be able to hack enemies with ping through walls — or if you’re on a bigger jobs, you can hack cameras for safe hacks.

Here’s a quick list of some of the best, most integral quickhacks you’ll want to craft or buy from Netrunner vendors.

Recommended Quickhacks: Ping Reboot Optics Overheat Short Circuit Suicide



Overheat is your standard attack option. Cause Suicide to spread, use Overheat on everyone else, and pick off the stragglers while they’re burning to death. It’s ridiculously powerful, and nothing else in the game currently matches it.

