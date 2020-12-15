Cyberpunk 2077: Where To Find A Free Legendary Monowire | Cyberware Location Guide

Want more free cyberware? We’ve already talked about a free set of Mantis Blades, but Fixers contacted us about another awesome secret cyberware you can collect in Cyberpunk 2077. This one is a little harder to find, so please bear with us — the full explanation is below, complete with map and pics to guide the way.

The Monowire is another melee cyberware you can install in your arms. This one shoots out a super-hot whip that can devastate enemies when charged. The area is guarded by enemies, but you can grab the free Monowire even at a very early point in Act 2. You might need to be stealthy, but this is just sitting in a crate, ready to be taken.

How To Get Free Legendary Monowire









The Legendary Monowire is located in Watson, Kabuki — near the east waterfront. There’s an alley with an NCPD “Assault In Progress” right next to a gig called “Shark In The Water” — this is the alley you’re looking for.

Go down the alley with a “Hotel” sign on the corner. At the back end, there’s a series of garages with a “Pharmaceuticals” store on the corner. The area is patrolled by the Animals Gang. You can clear them out or sneak by them.

To the left, there’s a “Technologies” sign. Just left of that, there’s a closed garage you can open — open it and look in the chest to claim your free Legendary Monowire.

Legendary Monowire 235-287 Damage 20% Bleeding Chance The Monowire charges when equipped but not used in combat. Attacks with a charged wire deal bonus damage based on the charge level. Charge level and bonus damage dealt decline with each attack. Monowire deals Physical damage. Deals a high amount of concentrated damage and can instantly dismember an enemy with one quick shot.



Monowire is a powerful ranged melee weapon that needs to be charged between uses. Make sure to visit a Ripperdoc to install the monowire on your Arms slot — it’s totally free if you collect this one. The case also contains about 3,000~ eurodollars. Not a bad bonus!