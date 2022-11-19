Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0- Assimilate Feature Explained | How to Add Other Players to Your Squad

Warzone 2.0 is here and with comes a host of new features and mechanics. Infinity Ward has really been pushing a focus on social interactions in the Battle Royale title as they have introduced things like 2v2 Gulags and Proximity Chat. Among these new features is the new Assimilate mechanic, which allows players to team up with would-be enemies to create all-new teams while in the Warzone itself. This is a very useful and fun feature that players are going to want to fully understand before entering the Warzone as well as its companion mode, DMZ. This guide will explain the new Assimilate feature in Warzone 2.0.

Assimilate Feature In Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Explained

The Assimilate mechanic allows players from different parties to join another team during a game of either Warzone 2.0 or the DMZ mode. Players will be able to join the party of other players and assimilate by using the ping wheel. You can use the wheel by holding up on the D-Pad on the console or the Alt button on PC. You can either “Request To Join Nearby Enemy Squad” or “Invite Nearby Players to Join Your Squad” in the ping wheel.

There are two different types of the Assimilate feature, one is called Assimilation: Refill, which means that players can only Assimilate to reach the number of squad members as the game mode you entered. For example, in a Duo game you will only be able to join another team to to reach a team of two and can go beyond that limit. The other type of Assimilation is Assimilation: Expanded, which means that you can exceed the number of normal squad members to the number given to you by the mode that uses this version of the mechanic. For example, Unhinged Trios has every team starting as a squad of three, but players can expand their team to up to six members, doubling your team size.

This mechanic can be used in any version of the Warzone 2.0 except Solos and can also be used in the DMZ mode. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.

