Ever since the Specialist characters were introduced in Black Ops 3 back in 2016, the Call of Duty franchise has been introducing some sort of character system that allows you to play as specific characters. 2019’s Modern Warfare introduced the Operator system, allowing you to play as particular characters without abilities or equipment being tied to them and it has made a return in Modern Warfare 2. While more Operators will be added in the future, players have the chance to unlock a decent amount of characters at the game’s launch. Players will start with a default character but there are many other Operators that you can unlock from special editions and completing challenges. This guide will explain how to unlock all of the Operators that are available at the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to Unlock All Launch Operators In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is split into two teams, the SPECGRU and KORTAC, each team coming with its own unique set of Operators. SPECGRU has 13 Operators with KORTAC having 12, bringing the total number of Operators at the launch of Modern Warfare 2 to 25. Below is the full list of Operators that you can unlock and the challenge required to use them.

SPECGRU Operators

Rangers I: Available as Default

Chuy: Complete “Cartel Protection” (Mission Six) in campaign mode.

Gus: Get five Assists in a single Multiplayer match.

Zimo: Get a kill with a secondary weapon.

Kleo: Get a kill with a lethal equipment.

Nova: Complete “Violence and Timing” (Mission 10) in campaign mode.

Price: Purchase Vault Edition.

Farah: Purchase Vault Edition.

Ghost: Purchase Vault Edition.

Soap: Purchase Vault Edition.

Gromsko: Complete “Low Profile” Co-op mission.

Reyes: Complete “Prison Break” (Mission 14) in campaign mode.

Luna: Complete “Defender: Mt. Zaya” Co-op mission.

KORTAC Operators

KORTAC Group I: Available as Default

Fender: Get two kills with a launcher in a single Multiplayer match.

König: Execute a Finishing move.

Calisto: Get five Headshot kills in a single Multiplayer match.

Hutch: Complete “Clockwork” (Mission 17) in campaign mode.

Horangi: Get five Kingslayer kills in a single Multiplayer match.

Oni: Pre-order exclusive

Roze: Get a Point Blank kill.

Zero: Complete ‘Denied Area’ Co-op mission.

Conor: Get five Hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match.

Aksel: Get 20 kills in a single Multiplayer match.

Stiletto: Get two Revenge kills in a single Multiplayer match.

