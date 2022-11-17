Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RPK Class

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a whole host of weapons to take to Al Mazrah. The RPK is standing out in the battle royale, so you’ll want to create a class to take into your next match.

Light machine guns are a strong weapon category in Warzone 2 because they’re able to deal a lot of damage and they’re equipped with large magazines. The RPK is currently the one light machine gun that’s shredding through Al Mazrah and with the best attachments, you can, too.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 RPK Class

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Stock: Heavy Support Stock

Heavy Support Stock Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

The first attachment on this build is the Polarfire-S muzzle to keep your shots hidden from enemy detection with sound suppression. At the same time, this attachment will raise your bullet velocity, damage range, and smoothen the recoil. Then, the VX Pineapple underbarrel boosts your recoil and aim walking steadiness, while increasing accuracy and recoil from the hip for if you need to take down an enemy at close-range. Using the Heavy Support stock will continue to raise your aiming stability, as well as recoil control.

Next up, the 7.62 High Velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity, resulting in your weapon really packing a punch. To complete your class, the VLK 4.0 optic will provide you with 4x magnification. Since the majority of the gunfights you’ll take with the RPK will be at long range, this scope will prove useful when picking off enemies at those longer distances.

Once you’ve made your class, you can experiment with weapon tuning in the gunsmith. If you aren’t familiar with this new mechanic, it allows for further customization to get more of your preferred perks out of the attachments. Along with your RPK, you’ll want to use a gun that’s suitable for fights at short range to achieve a loadout that is versatile. So far, the fast firing Fennec and the reliable MP5 seem to be solid options early on.