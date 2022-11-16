Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Strongholds and Black Sites Explained

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is now live and you can jump into the action on the new Al Mazrah map. As you explore the points of interests, you can use your cash at the revamped buy stations, battle for a second chance in the gulag, and more. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has seen the debut of Strongholds and Black Sites which have some useful rewards up for grabs.

Clearing a Stronghold and a Black Site is high risk, high reward. They contain AI enemies and these locations are likely to be popular, so you may have to fight off numerous opponents, too.

What are Strongholds and Black Sites in Warzone 2?

During a match, Strongholds and Black Sites will become available around Al Mazrah. When they activate, they will appear on your Tac-Map. The first team to visit a Stronghold is required to disarm a bomb and take down the AI Combatants. For your efforts, you’ll earn a loadout drop and a key to a Black Site. Any squads that arrive at a Stronghold after this will have to eliminate a certain number of AI or players to earn a loadout drop, but you won’t be granted a Black Site key.

Black Sites are more dangerous than Strongholds, but taking down the opponents that roam around them will give you a reward that is worth your while. At a Black Site, you’ll get access to valuable loot and a permanent Weapon Blueprint.

Now you know everything about Strongholds and Black Sites, you’ll be able to reap the rewards from them in your next match.

