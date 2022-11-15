Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How Does the New 2v2 Gulag Work?

There’s not long left to go until you can drop into Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and the new Al Mazrah map. As you explore the points of interests, you’ll be able to fight at strongholds, check out the adjustments that have been made to the buy stations, and more. Although there’s a lot of new content, some familiar features have remained in Warzone 2 such as the gulag.

When you die for the first time in Warzone, you’ll be sent to the gulag. Taking the victory in the gulag will see you get back into the game. However, the gulag in Warzone 2 has some key differences that you’ll want to be aware of before you begin your first match.

How does the gulag work in Warzone 2?

This time, the gulag is a 2v2 fight for survival, where you’ll be randomly paired with another player to take down the opposing duo. Every player will have a pre-determined loadout which Activision outline will be a pistol or a shotgun, a lethal grenade and a tactical grenade, with more gear in the middle of the map. Working with your temporary teammate to wipe out the enemy duo will grant you and your ally a second chance to land back in Al Mazrah.

In an even bigger twist, a hostile AI known as the Jailer will turn up during a gulag match. By defeating the Jailer, all four players in the gulag will be redeployed to the Warzone. Therefore, you’ll be faced with a difficult decision, try work together to take down the Jailer, or go for the 2v2 gunfight.

In the previous instalment of Warzone, there would be overtime in the gulag if the fight was still happening beyond the allocated time. However, if neither team or the Jailer is eliminated after the time runs out, all four players will be handed the gulag loss.

That’s everything you need to know about the new gulag experience in Warzone 2. Good luck out there!

