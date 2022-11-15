New Brinewater Springs Stage Coming To Splatoon 3

Nintendo has given those keen to find out more about the new content for Splatoon 3 a sneak peek at one of its new zones. The newly-announced Chill Season will be heading into the popular splat-and-shoot game on December 1 and players are already getting excited about having some fresh places to ink.

The new season promises to bring in a range of new weapons, gear, victory emotes, stickers and stages. As such, Nintendo has taken to Twitter to showcase one of the game’s incoming stages. Brinewater Springs is described as being “hilly and packed with hot springs” and looks like an engaging mix of high vantage points and covered low ground for players to explore as they fight it out on the ink-splattered battleground. The zone itself has a quirky Japanese aesthetic that blends in with the rest of the game’s fresh styling and looks set to provide players with plenty of options when heading into battles.

A new stage is coming to #Splatoon3 next season! It's called Brinewater Springs and it's hilly and packed with hot springs. Defend the high ground or risk it all to invade from below? The choice is yours! pic.twitter.com/saGrYX8gNR — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) November 15, 2022

Players will be able to look forward to a number of new additions to Splatoon 3 as part of its upcoming Chill Season. As revealed in yesterday’s trailer, the game will benefit from a new take on its massively popular Salmon Run game mode. Named the Big Run, this twist on the co-op survival mode will be heading into the game before the end of this year when the Salmonids invade the Wahoo World stage. Also coming into the game as a new stage will be the Flounder Heights area, which players of the first Splatoon game will probably recognise.

Whether or not players will get any further looks at the incoming Chill Season content remains to be seen. However, with only a couple of weeks until the new action gets underway, it’ll be worth keeping an eye on Nintendo to see if further details are revealed about the Flounder Heights stage, the mysterious Big Run mode or the also newly-announced X Battles. These will be ideal for more competitive Splatoon 3 players, who will need to work their way up the ranked leaderboards by participating in Anarchy Battles. Three new weapons will also be finding their way into the mix in the form of a new Roller, Charger and Shooter, alongside ten returning weapons from previous Splatoon titles.

Splatoon 3 continues to be a big hit so far for Nintendo, with the game selling almost 8 million units in its first few weeks. Pretty impressive considering the title was only launched a couple of months back in September. Chill Season looks set to be the first of many exciting updates to the game.

Splatoon 3 is available now on Nintendo Switch.

Source