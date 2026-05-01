LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight Has Gone Gold

Lego and Batman fans won’t have to wait that much longer.

LEGO and Batman fans won’t have to wait that much longer for LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight.

TT Games made the announcement on Twitter:

Doesn’t it look beauTTiful?!! #LEGOBatmanGame has gone GOLD and releases in 3 weeks! May 22nd here we come.

This one has been a long time coming, so we can’t blame you if you may have forgotten about it. LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight is a new story that splits from the LEGO Batman canon to instead make ‘a love letter to the world of Batman.’

It’s bringing in elements from the movies, TV shows, comics, and other video games. In particular, it’s using a simplified version of Batman Arkham’s combat. It will also use likenesses like Heath Ledger for Joker, Michelle Pfeiffer for Catwoman, and Danny DeVito for the Penguin.

LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight is releasing on May 22, 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and will arrive later on the Switch 2.