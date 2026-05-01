Final Fantasy XIV Will Support Switch 2’s Mouse Mode, And Also Mouse And Keyboard

Square Enix is doing everything they can to give Switch 2 players parity.

Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy XIV will get every control scheme players want on the Switch 2.

It was only a few days ago when the studio announced that their long running MMO is coming to the Switch 2 this August. Much like when they brought the MMO to Xbox, Square Enix is doing everything they can to give Nintendo gamers everything existing players already have.

Naoki Yoshida revealed in an interview with IGN that the game will support mouse and keyboard on Switch 2. Of course, there are already a few games that have mouse and keyboard support on Nintendo’s console, like Fortnite.

On the flip side, Square Enix has been able to bring mouse and keyboard for every platform that Final Fantasy XIV is in so far.

But of course, the Switch 2 Joy-Cons have mouse mode, and Naoki confirmed that Final Fantasy XIV supports mouse mode too. There will definitely be some actions that would remain less than ideal without a full keyboard, but Naoki hopes their players will find new ways to advance in the game when they play on the go.