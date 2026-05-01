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Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Should Be Having A Free Play Steam Weekend – But Denuvo Is Blocking It

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Denuvo is having a week.

Denuvo appears to be ruining what should be a good time for Sonic fans.

Earlier this week, Sega announced that they would have a free play weekend for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on Steam.

Unfortunately, multiple players discovered that they aren’t being allowed to play the game for free. ENAGE96 and Neku404 shared screenshots of a popup simply saying that something went wrong. But this menu popup already tells us what the issue is; Denuvo.

Sega said that they were checking and supposedly resolved the issues keeping players from trying out Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on Steam. Unfortunately, there are still players showing them that Denuvo is still blocking them.

The issue is obvious, as obnoxious as it is. Denuvo sees these players do not own the game, and that’s why they’re being blocked from playing it.

This follows Denuvo adding 14-day online checks to 2K Games titles after hackers claimed they breached each and every game with Denuvo.

Hopefully Sega, Valve, and Denuvo can fix this so that Sega players can actually avail of that free weekend before its done.

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