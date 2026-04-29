Denuvo And 2K Games Adds 14 Day Online Check To Their Games After DRM Is Compromised

This should be clarifying on how anti consumer online check ins are.

Another case of game companies adding online check in to their games has come up.

A few days ago, PlayStation was found adding a 30 day online check in requirement to newly purchased PS4 and PS5 games. Today, we see Denuvo and 2K Games doing the same thing.

As reported by Tom’s Hardware, this is a reaction to Denuvo’s anti-piracy DRM systems being completely compromised. Hackers created a hypervisor-based bypass that effectively neutralizes the checks that Denuvo makes.

Even new games like Resident Evil Requiem have had their Denuvo checks bypassed, and in many cases, hackers even managed to remove Denuvo completely.

As a result, Denuvo has started implementing 14 day online checks, mirroring what Sony has reportedly added to games on their store. They have launched this feature with three 2K titles: NBA 2K25, NBA 2K26, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

This may have started with 2K, but if it works, you can rest assured Denuvo will implement it on all their games. Because of the way these online checks work, hackers and pirates won’t be able to circumvent them.