BoxBoy! + BoxGirl! Gets Rating For Nintendo Switch 2

An unlikely Nintendo rerelease has reared its head.

As shared on ResetERA by user –R, BoxBoy! + BoxGirl! has received a new rating for Nintendo Switch 2 in Taiwan. This game originally released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

The rating also has a launch date of September 28, 2025, which of course has already passed. It is entirely possible that the game is ready to release, and Nintendo has deliberately held it back as they schedule their numerous releases.

The BoxBoy!franchise, which started on the 3DS in 2015, harkens to a bygone era of Nintendo games. Before they launched the hybrid home console/portable Switch, Nintendo regularly made small scale, cheap games for their lower spec portable consoles.

Other similar small scale Nintendo games, like PushMo and Dillon’s Rolling Western, haven’t been as fortunate to be revived like this. But perhaps this is a hopeful sign that Nintendo sees opportunity to bring back their own cheaper, smaller games to complement the Switch 2 AAAs.