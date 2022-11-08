Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Turn Off Crossplay

One of the best additions to multiplayer games over the last few years has been the widespread inclusion of crossplay, allowing players to connect to others that are on a different platform. Whether it be so that you have a wider range of players to connect to or simply want to play with your friends across console and PC lines, it has been an extremely positive change across the industry. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a game that also features this mechanic, but not everyone might want to use it. Whether it be PC players not wanting to deal with the game’s strong Aim Assist or console players not wanting to play against Mouse and Keyboard users, there are at least a few reasons why you might want to limit yourself to just your own platform. Luckily, you are able to disable Crossplay. This guide will explain to players how to turn off the Crossplay feature in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

How To Disable Crossplay In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The process of turning off the game’s Crossplay feature is found in the game’s settings. Head over to your settings tab and select the “Account & Network” section from the list of options. Once inside this part of your settings, your first item on the list of editable settings will be the Crossplay option. From here, you can toggle between having the feature on or off. If you don’t want to play with people on other platforms, simply click on the option until it says “Off.”

