Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best M4 Class

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is now live and you can jump into the action on the new Al Mazrah map. As you explore the various points of interests, you can get rewards from clearing Strongholds and Black Sites, battle for a second chance in the new gulag, and more. If you’re looking for a sturdy M4 class to take to your next Warzone 2 match, this guide has got you covered.

If you haven’t already unlocked the M4, its one of the first weapons you’ll get your hands on. All you have to do is reach military rank 4 and then it will be ready and waiting for you to use.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 M4 class

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Although its too early to determine what the meta is, the M4 is a popular assault rifle that is capable of packing a punch in Modern Warzone 2 multiplayer. Therefore, it may be your first choice to take into Warzone 2 and it can be a viable one with the right attachments.

The first attachment used on this build is the Echoless-80 muzzle which begins by providing your weapon with sound suppression, meaning your shots are hidden from the mini map. In addition, you’ll experience increased bullet velocity, damage range, and smoother recoil. In terms of a barrel, the Hightower 20″ is a strong option as it continues to raise your bullet velocity, damage range and recoil control, while boosting your hip fire accuracy which you may benefit from if you find yourself in a close-quarter battle with your M4. You can round off your accuracy with the FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel to improve your aiming idle stability.

Next, the 60 Round Magazine will raise the amount of bullets in your clip and provide you with more than enough ammunition to shred through enemy health and armor plates. To complete your class, an optic such as the Cronen Mini Red Dot will allow you to take advantage of the raised accuracy and recoil control.

Once you’ve made your class, you can experiment with weapon tuning in the gunsmith. If you aren’t familiar with this mechanic, it allows you to customize your weapon even further to get more of your preferred perks out of your attachments. Along with your M4, you’ll want to use a gun that’s suitable for fights at short range. So far, the fast firing Fennec and the reliable MP5 seem to be solid options early on.