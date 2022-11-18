Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock the M13B Assault Rifle

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 is here. As always, a new season means that there are new weapons to try out. One of these weapons is the M13B which you have to unlock to use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Activision has described the M13B as featuring a “short-stroke piston system that allows for a high rate of fire and low recoil.” To get your hands on the weapon, you have to complete a challenge in DMZ. Here, you’re tasked with defeating the Chemist in the radiation zone. This guide will show you how to complete the challenge and make the latest assault rifle yours.

How to unlock the M13B in the DMZ mode

To find the radiation zone in DMZ, keep an eye on your Tac-Map, where it will appear as a yellow circle. Inside of the circle is the Chemist, the AI enemy that you have to defeat. The Chemist is easily identifiable as they wear a yellow hazmat suit and are surrounded by guards. Once you take down the Chemist, be sure to loot their body as they drop the M13B blueprint. Then, exfil with the M13B and the weapon will permanently unlock. Notably, the M13B will only unlock for the player who has the gun equipped during exfil.

Alternatively, you can always purchase the gun as part of a bundle in the in-game store. That’s everything you need to know about how to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 M13B.