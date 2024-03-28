The Next Witcher Game Gets A Small Update

CD Projekt is a development company that creates video games like The Witcher and also Cyberpunk 2077. This company has about two thirds of its team are working on the Witcher series, getting the next game ready to go. Thanks to VGC we’re finding out that the team working on the game has reached over 400 developers.

The CEO, Michal Nowakowski, went on to explain that after the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, there was some shifts is where staff was and a lot of them were placed onto different projects.

“The Polaris team, on the other hand, has grown to over 400 developers,” Nowakowski stated. “Reaching its target size for entering the production phase. This is scheduled for the second half of the year.”

The research on the game has been completed, meaning the game will be going into pre-production and development soon enough. According to reports from last November, there are a total of 330 developers working on the Witcher trilogy. “We’d like to have around 400 people working on the project by the middle of the year.”

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released eight years ago – even though it doesn’t feel like that much time has passed. It quickly became one of the best RPGs that fans still love to play to this day. With a whole new trilogy coming out, it is exciting to see what the developers have in store. So far we don’t know much other than the game is being developed on Unreal Engine 5 and will be going into early production this year.