Like a Dragon: Ishin! – Books of Revelations Locations | Revelation Reveler Achievement Guide

There are a lot of people to meet, things to do, and things to collect in Like a Dragon: Ishin! with one of the most important items being the Books of Revelations. These special items aren’t just simple collectibles or something to be sold but are books that hold the secrets of how to acquire unique combat moves of Ryoma to perform and is also tied to the Revelation Reveler Achievement and Trophy for the completionists out there.. Each book comes with a challenge that must be completed to unlock this move, so allow me to show you where to find each one and how to unlock the moves hidden within. This guide will show you all Books of Revelations locations and how to unlock the Revelation Reveler Achievement and Trophy in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

All Books of Revelations Locations In Like A Dragon: Ishin!

There are a total of 8 Books of Revelations found across Kyo, with each Fighting Style have two books tied to them. Below is a full breakdown of how to obtain the Books as well as how to unlock the moves that these Books provide.

Book of Revelations: Throw

Found through Kyo are three Masters of Combat that will offer to teach you new techniques for each of your 4 Fighting Styles. The first Master that you can meet is Komaki, the Master of the Brawler style you can first meet in Chapter 2: The Man Named Saito Hajime. You will find this dojo on the right side of the Teradaya inn. The first time you go down this road, you will see a man outside of the dojo after arguing with his sensei.

Talk to him and you will be able to meet Komaki, after a short scene with the master and student, you will be able to learn new moves for the Brawler Style. After learning a move, Komaki will tell you that you will need to complete a certain number of combat encounters before you are able to learn the next technique, so feel free to leave the Dojo and find some thugs to beat up and then return.

Learn every single move that Komaki can teach you until you face off against the master in battle. Upon defeating him, you will get the Book of Revelations: Throw. Once the book is acquired, you will need to repeatedly parry enemy attacks in the Brawler Style until a Heat icon shows up and you can activate the Revelation, unlocking the Essence of Reverse Throw Heat Action for Brawler.

Book of Revelations: Flash

Another Book of Revelations gained from a Master of Combat, The Flash book is given to you by Ginryu, Master of Swordsman and River Dancer Styles. You will first be able to meet Ginryu in the Rakugai district, which first opens in Chapter 3: Mibu Wolves. Upon entering the new region by going through the giant gate at the north end of Fushimi, you will hear about a Dojo run by a master swordsman. Head to the area shown on the map below and you will be confronted by a few thugs. After dealing with them, Master, Ginryu will invite you into the Dojo and will teach you new techniques for both the styles that utilize the blade: the Swordsman and River Dancer Styles. After each lesson, he will ask you to bring him a sword of a certain quality, with the quality, required being increased after each subsequent lesson. Once you get a sword of the required quality, simply equip it and talk to Ginryu to get the next lesson.

Just like Komaki, you will face off against Ginryu in battle when he teaches you all of his techniques and will reward you with the Flash Book of Revelation upon defeating him. By performing the Fair Weather move in Swordsman over and over, you will eventually be prompted to perform a Heat Action to unlock the Gleaming Scythe Heat Action.

Book of Revelations: Frenzy

When you defeat Ginryu, he will also give you the Book of Revelations: Frenzy along with the previously mentioned Flash book. Repeatedly use the Phoenix Frenzy move to eventually unlock the Bloody Wheel Heat Action.

Book of Revelations: Spree

The final book from a Master of Combat, you will need to find William Bradley, Master of Gunman Style. Also found in Rakugai and first accessible in Chapter 3, William is a foreign gunrunner that you meet the first time you walk down the road shown on the map below. When you walk through this area, you will be forced into a cutscene where you find a few of WIlliam’s smugglers messing up a delivery, which brings William out to sort the situation. After a cutscene with William in his underground base, you will be able to talk to him to learn new moves for the Gunman Style. Unlike the other Masters, William doesn’t require anything from you for new lessons and they can simply be done one after another, though you will be pulled into his quest for vengeance along the way.

After he teaches you all of his moves, he will ask you to accompany him on an attack in order for him to get revenge for a dead friend. Upon completing this mission, you will return to his base, and talking to him again will see him give you the Book of Revelations: Spree. Perform the Jumping Shot over and over until you are able to perform the Oh-Be-Joyful Heat Action to unlock the move permanently.

Book of Revelations: Gust

After completing William’s quest, you will find some of his subordinates in his base offering to trade with you. One of these guys will trade you the Book of Revelations: Gust for 5 Carved Wooden Bears. These are items that can be dropped randomly by enemies and can be found in certain Battle Dungeons but can also be bought at the Arena found on the second floor of the Mukurogai district. Performing in the Arena will net you Arena Points, a unique currency that allows you to buy items from this area. One of these items is the Carved Wooden Bear, which can be purchased for 5,000 Arena Points each. This means if you save up 25,000 Arena Points you can purchase the 5 Bears that you need.

Whichever way you get these Bears, return to the man in William’s base once you have all 5 and trade with him to get the Book of Revelations: Gust. You will need to perform the Texas Two Step multiple times to unlock this Revelation. Make sure you are doing the forward Texas Two Step and hitting an enemy with the move so that the game counts it as an action being performed. This will then unlock the Essence of Old Scratch Heat Action.

Book of Revelations: Strike

This Book can also first be gotten in Chapter 3 when you gain access to the Scarecrow Chateau, a building that tasks you will going through different rooms destroying scarecrows within a time limit. Each scarecrow destroyed will get you points, with different types of scarecrows giving you different point values. Each Room comes with a unique reward if yo are able to reach the 3 Star point threshold.

Book of Revelations: Strike is earned in Advanced Room 10 when you get 3 Stars. Execute several War Cry Counters in Brawler Stance until you can perform a special Heat Action and permanently unlock the Grand Bruising Heat Action.

Book of Revelations: Evasion

Also found in the Scarecrow Chateau, this book is the reward for completing Hell Room 10 with 3 Stars. Once you have Book of Revelations: Evasion, you will need to constantly perform the evasion move in Wild Dancer Style until you can perform a Heat Action that will unlock Dance of Mourning.

Book of Revelations: Smash

At any point after Chapter 2, return to the Mukurogai district and head to the second floor near the arena. Travel around this area until you find a group of men wearing tengu masks. Upon defeating them, a woman named Omatsu will approach Ryoma and ask if he would want to be a part of the Tachibanagumi, a sort of neighborhood watch the protects people from attacks. This will start the Wanted Man sidequest that will see you able to take bounties from the board of the Tachibanagumi’s hideout.

Progress through this quest until you reach the 8th Wanted Man, which will see you travel to the Touken Clan Hideout and discover the source of the attacks that have been attacking around Kyo.

After completing this contract, you will return to Omatsu and will receive your reward, which is some money as well as the Book of Revelations: Snash. To get the Essence of Mincemeat Heat Action for the Swordsman Style, you will need to break the guard of enemies, which can be done by perfectly parrying weapon-wielding enemies in the Swordsman Style. Keep breaking guards until you get the Heat Action icon to learn this move.

With all of that done, you will have collected all of the Books of Revelations and unlocked every single move that they provide, which will also get you the Revelation Reveler Achievement/Trophy! Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks for Like A Dragon: Ishin!

