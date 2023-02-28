Just like any RPG, acquiring stronger and better weapons is a key component to getting through Like a Dragon: Ishin! While you are able to find some weapons in the world and from enemies, most players will want to have control over their swords and guns so it is important to know how where to buy as well as forge new weapons. With the game’s expansive list of weapons that can be created with more options being made available as you go deeper into the game, it is important to know where players can expand their arsenal. This guide will show players where and how to buy and forge weapons in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

How to Buy and Forge Weapons In Like A Dragon: Ishin!

While you are able to buy new weapons, these are often fairly simple weapons that aren’t as good as the weapons you can forge, but making weapons require a base weapon as well as supplies to forge, so it is good to know where to buy these weapons so that you can make new weapons. You can get these weapons from Arms Dealers. You can find a good Arms Dealer in Rakugai which is first unlocked in Chapter 3: Mibu Wolves. There are other Arms Dealers like the one in Mukurogai but the Rakugai Arms Dealer is close to the location where you are able to forge new weapons: Kurogane Smithing.

Ryoma isn’t able to simply take his supplies and make a weapon himself, he will need to find a Blacksmith in order to make new weapons. The Kurogane Smithing location is also first found in Chapter 3: Mibu Wolves and is also located in Rakugai just around the corner from the Rakugai Arms Dealer. After a short cutscene in front of the shop the first time you approach the location, you will be able to freely bring crafting materials and weapons to create new weapons or armor.

Crafting comes with its own unique tree that allows you to see how each weapon leads to the next, more powerful one. Each weapon will require a collection of crafting material and money with a special item known as Hammers deciding on how much you improve the quality from the base weapon you the new weapon. There are also Seals, items that can be inserted into weapons to give them a passive buff. Using the Blacksmith in either of these ways or simply donating weapons to the shop will increase your Smithing Level, unlocking new weapons and improving the use of the shop overall.

