Like A Dragon: Ishin! – Where to Find Karaoke | Sing Your Heart Out Achievement Guide

One of the most beloved minigames throughout the Like a Dragon/Yakuza series is Karaoke. Whether it be Kiryu, Ichiban, or any of the other characters that make up the cast of these games, fans love to see them get up on stage and sing as well as the fun cutaways that many of the songs include. In Like a Dragon: Ishin!, that series tradition is still here as you go through 1860s Japan as Satamoto Ryoma. Like the other games, there is only a single location where you can decide to sing, so allow me to help point you in the right direction! This guide will show you where to find Karaoke and unlock the Sing Your Heart Out Achievement in Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Where To Find Karaoke In Like A Dragon: Ishin!

To find the Karaoke minigame in Like a Dragon: Ishin!, you will need to play until you reach Chapter 2: The Man Named Saito Hajime. The start of this chapter will see Ryoma awaken in the Teradaya inn in Kyo a year following the events that lead to him leaving Tosa. Once you leave the inn, you will be able to explore the Fushimi region with more of the game’s open world becoming available as you play through the game’s main story. Luckily, the Karaoke bar is found in the Fushimi region so you can go there as soon as you start exploring Kyo.

Go to the northern end of Fushimi to find a large gate that leads to the Rakugai district that unlocks in Chapter 3: Mibu Wolves. To the left of the gate is the Utamaruya singing bar. You can enter the building at any point and is where you will be able to perform some songs. Outside of reaching Chapter 2, there are no prerequisites or requirements that need to be met before heading here, so you can immediately go here and sing to your heart’s content!

Once inside Utamaruya, you can approach the bartender and pay 500 mon to sing a song. Doing so will also provide you with some Virtue and will start a Relationship Bond with the bartender.

You will have a total of 7 songs to pick from, including the fan-favorite Baka Mitai. These are all of the songs available in the game, so if you play through all of them at least once, you will get the Sing Your Heart Out Achievement/ Trophy.

