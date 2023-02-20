Like a Dragon: Ishin! is the latest outing from the previously titled Yakuza series and is a remaster of the 2014 game Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin! and is finally available in the West following years of fans asking for it. A decent amount of DLC was also released along with the launch of the brand-new title, which includes a variety of items like character cosmetics, upgrade materials, unique weapons, pre-order special edition bonuses, and even special cameo Trooper Cards that feature the likes of pro wrestling icon Kenny Omega. Whichever DLC players decide to get with the game, they should know how to receive the items in the game. Unlike some other games that will put the items directly into your inventory, you will need to progress a bit into the game and talk to a certain character to receive the items. Luckily, once you know where to look, the process is sure easy! This guide will show players how to redeem their DLC items in-game in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

How to Get DLC Items In-Game In Like A Dragon: Ishin!

In order to get your DLC items, you will need to play until you reach Chapter 2: The Man Named Saito Hajime. The start of this chapter will see Ryoma awaken in the Teradaya inn in Kyo a year following the events that lead to him leaving Tosa. After the opening cutscene of Chapter 2, return to the interior of the Teradaya inn found in the Fushimi region.

From the entrance of the inn, go through the right hallway on the first floor of the inn and find the NPC named Bakumatsu Bob at the end of the hallway. Talking with Bob will bring up a menu of all DLC that is currently installed for you to redeem. Unfortunately, you can’t just take the whole list of DLCs available to you from Bob at once and will need to select each one individually and will be forced to save after each one. After saving the game, the DLC pack that you selected will now be available for use.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks on the achievements and trophies for Like A Dragon: Ishin!.

More Guides from Matt Villei:

Like A Dragon: Ishin! – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Cyberpunk 2077: Where to Find Rebecca’s Shotgun | Guts Shotgun Location | Cyberpunk 2077: How to Play Like David | David Martinez Build Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Ending and Post-Credit Scene Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Easy Ways to Earn Killstreaks in Multiplayer | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0- DMZ Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0- Assimilate Feature Explained | How to Add Other Players to Your Squad | Dead Space Remake: Full Achievement and Trophy List