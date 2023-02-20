Genshin Impact: Hu Tao Constellation Guide

There aren't many 5 star Pyro characters in Genshin Impact. But they tend to be the best. Find out what Hu Tao's best Constellation is!

Currently, Genshin Impact is rerunning two Liyue characters, Yelan and Hu Tao. Both were featured in the 2023 Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event – the game’s equivalent to the Lunar New Year. As reruns, many players probably already have these characters…or they want Hu Tao after hearing about how broken she is.

If you’re going for Hu Tao’s Constellations, you’re in luck. C1 is Hu Tao’s best Constellation. However, if you’re happy just winning the 50/50 once, C0 Hu Tao is still fantastic.

C1 – Crimson Bouquet

While in the Paramita Papilio state, Hu Tao’s Charged Attacks do not consume Stamina.

The Paramita Papilio state activates when you use Hu Tao’s Elemental Skill. It converts all Normal Attack DMG to Pyro DMG and, when you use a Charged Attack, marks enemies with a Blood Blossom.

C1 allows you to inflict Blood Blossoms without consuming Stamina, meaning that you can inflict more Blood Blossoms throughout the duration of Paramita Papilio. This results in more Pyro DMG.

C2 – Ominous Rainfall

Blood Blossom DMG increases by 10% of Hu Tao’s Max HP at the time the effect is applied. Additionally, Spirit Soother – Hu Tao’s Elemental Burst – will apply the Blood Blossom effect.

Breaking this apart, depending on when they are created, Blood Blossom DMG has two distinct scaling points: at Hu Tao’s Elemental Skill and at her Burst.

Hu Tao’s Skill will consume a percentage of her Max HP, so the lower her Max HP at that time, the smaller the Blood Blossom buff. However, Hu Tao’s Burst heals her. And if her Burst also creates Blood Blossoms, then the Burst Blood Blossoms should scale off of Hu Tao’s restored health.

C3 – Lingering Carmine

Upon activation, Hu Tao’s Elemental Skill – Guide to Afterlife – gains 3 levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – Garden of Eternal Rest

After defeating an enemy affected by a Blood Blossom, all nearby allies receive a 12% CRIT Rate increase for 15 seconds. This does not apply to Hu Tao.

This expands Hu Tao’s viability as an off-field Support. Though she definitely shouldn’t be used solely in a Support role, the CRIT Rate buff will help your Sub-DPS maintain damage and, if you have an off-field Healer, allow Hu Tao to recover off-field from her Skill.

C5 – Floral Incense

Upon activation, Hu Tao’s Elemental Burst – Spirit Soother – gains 3 levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Butterfly’s Embrace

When Hu Tao’s HP drops below 25% or when she suffers a lethal strike, Hu Tao will not fall from that DMG. For the next 10 seconds, all of her Elemental and Physical RES increases by 200%, her CRIT Rate increases by 100%, and her resistance to interruption increases greatly. This effect triggers automatically when Hu Tao has 1 HP. This can occur once every 60 seconds.

C6 gives you a split second to heal Hu Tao and keep her in battle with these buffs. This can cut down on your need for a Healer Support, so it opens up your team composition options.