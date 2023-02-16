Genshin Impact: How to Ascend Hu Tao

Find out what Regional Specialty, Boss Drop, and Common Drop that Hu Tao uses for Ascension. Then, add her to your team!

It has been almost a year since Hu Tao was featured on the Genshin Impact banner. Finally, the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor is back to offer us more deals on coffins. As the only 5 Star Pyro Polearm character, Hu Tao is known for being an absolutely broken, amazing Main DPS. Seriously, back in the day, we called her Ganyu 2.0. But the fact that she uses a Polearm makes her easier to use for most players.

Despite running alongside her fellow Liyue native, Yelan, Hu Tao does not need any of the same Ascension Materials as Yelan. In fact, you may be able to farm some gems for Yelan while you collect Juvenile Jade for Hu Tao.

Regional Specialty: Silk Flower

The Silk Flower can be found around the Wangshu Inn and the Yujing Terrace in Liyue Harbor. This is one of the easiest regional specialties to collect because it always appears in twos.

Three NPCs sell Silk Flowers: Ms. Bai in Qingce Village, Qiuwei in Port Ormos, and Verr Goldet at the Wangshu Inn. Each shop sells 5 Silk Flowers for 1,000 Mora each – 5,000 Mora for all five. The shops restock every 3 days. In total, you can buy 15 Silk Flowers every 3 days for 15,000 Mora.

Only Xingqiu and Hu Tao use the Silk Flower, but if you haven’t been playing long enough to somehow acquire a stock of 800 Silk Flowers, you may be in a pinch when it comes to your Serenitea Pot furnishings. Right now, Silk Flowers are the only materials to create Serenitea Pot Fabrics. Not to worry, because the Serenitea Pot update thought ahead.

If you need Silk Flowers for both Ascension and Furnishings, equip the Seed Dispensary gadget before you start collecting Silk Flowers. In addition to the Silk Flower, you will also collect Silk Flower Seeds, which you can plant in the Luxuriant Glebe gardening plot. Silk Flowers take about 3 days – 2 days and 22 hours – to grow.

Common Boss: Primo Geovishap

The Primo Geovishap resides under Tianqiu Valley and drops the Juvenile Jade Ascension Material. There is no direct Waypoint to it, so you’ll have to walk from the east or the north. It’s annoying.

Unless you have a fantastic Healer on your team, take a Shield Support with you. If you have Zhongli, use Zhongli. The Jade Shield makes this boss so much easier.

Gemstone: Agnidus Agate

While you may have some luck with the Primo Geovishap, it doesn’t always drop the Agnidus Agate series. Three other normal bosses provide this gem series: the Pyro Hypostasis, the Pyro Regisvine, and the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network.

Your best option is to go between the Primo Geovishap and the Pyro Regisvine. They’re relatively close together and by the time you finish fighting one, the other boss will respawn.

Common Drop: Nectar Series

Finally, Hu Tao uses the Nectar series dropped by Whopperflowers. Regardless of the Element, all Whopperflowers drop Nectar. You can find them all over Teyvat, including as imitation plant items – such as Mints and Sweet Flowers. Instead of the item’s image, you’ll see a speech bubble with “…”

It may be worth hunting for the imitation Whopperflowers, since the game developers realized that the players stopped pulling them out of the ground. So some of these hidden Whopperflowers throughout Inazuma and Sumeru will reward you with a Chest for your efforts.

Materials by Ascension

Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

3 Silk Flower

3 Whopperflower Nectar

20,000 Mora

Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50 3 Agnidus Agate Fragment

10 Silk Flower

15 Whopperflower Nectar

2 Juvenile Jade

40,000 Mora

Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60 6 Agnidus Agate Fragment

20 Silk Flower

12 Shimmering Nectar

4 Juvenile Jade

60,000 Mora

Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70 3 Agnidus Agate Chunk

30 Silk Flower

18 Shimmering Nectar

8 Juvenile Jade

80,000 Mora

Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80 6 Agnidus Agate Chunk

45 Silk Flower

12 Energy Nectar

12 Juvenile Jade

100,000 Mora

Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

60 Silk Flower

24 Energy Nectar

20 Juvenile Jade

120,000 Mora