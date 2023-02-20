Atomic Heart: How To Get The Hot Workshop & Algae Workshop Canisters | In An Overgrown Park Mission Guide

Welcome to the true Vavillov Complex in Atomic Heart. Leaving the complex requires fully exploring the four labs in in search of lost canisters of polymer. Each lab has a different (and difficult) puzzle you need to solve — you’ll have to repair boilers then traverse the massive laboratory to get your first canister, then work your way through the Algae Lab that’s completely overrun by walking corpses. The Algae Lab has its own puzzle in the form of a laser grid puzzle with a new twist. Learn how to completes both of these areas with the full guide below.

How To Get The Hot Workshop Canister & Solve The Boiler Room Puzzle

The Hot Workshop is one of four locations you’ll need to visit to collect the canisters required to escape the Vavilov Complex. The boiler room is a complicated web of tubes and burning boilers. To lower the temperature, we need to run Cryogenic Candles through the tubes and reach the three boilers.

Solving The Boiler Room Puzzle: Grab a Candle from the open machine glowing blue. Its straight ahead from the entrance door. Enter the side-workshop to insert the candle into the pipe. Next, you’ll need to use your power to move the candle through the pipe network to each boiler.

Boiler #1 : From the start of the pipes, go left at the first intersection. Then go left again.

: From the start of the pipes, go left at the first intersection. Then go left again. Boiler #2 : From the start, go right at the first intersection, then right again.

: From the start, go right at the first intersection, then right again. Boiler #3: Go left, down and forward to reach the last boiler.

Each time you fix a boiler, two more robots will appear. Be prepared! After fixing the boilers, you can return to the main room of the Hot Workshop and enter the large chamber where the canister is located.

How To Get The Hot Workshop Canister: Inside the central chamber, find the loader with a wooden palette. Ride the palette all the way to the top — then jump to the hanging platform. Follow the platforms to the canister to get the canister.

How To Get The Algae Workshop Canister & Restore Power

Located next to the Hot Workshop, fight through the plant-infested corpses to reach the main Algae Workshop. After the Hedgie robot smashes the windows, you can follow the catwalks up and to the platform with the Canister machine. You can use the stairs of the floating polymer liquid to swim up.

There is no canister in the deposit, so you’ll need to go back to the large platform across. There are a pile of crates here containing a replacement. Plug a replacement into the deposit to fill it. This area is packed with enemies so be prepared for a fight.

The area is full of enemies — and even more will spawn while riding the cart. Ignore the heavy robot on the bottom floor, as it will get repaired by the drones that spawn while riding the cart. Literally dozens of these robots will spawn. Focus on the drones that fire red lasers. I recommend using an accurate weapon like the MP (with Electric Cartridge) to quickly take down the large drones with dual-lasers. You’ll also want to fully stock up on healing items, as you can very easily die here.

After plugging in the canister, go to the left side of the chamber. There’s a polymer liquid path leading to the top of the room. This leads to a cart you can ride — ride it and use [Shok] on the motor above the pool. The more of these you charge, the faster the canister will refill. Charge all five motors! Drones will spawn as you charge each.

NOTE: If you fall off, return to the safe room platform. The cart will return to the original position.

Restart The Platform : On the opposite side of the chamber (from where you boarded the cart), you’ll need to solve a puzzle. Here’s how to solve it.

: On the opposite side of the chamber (from where you boarded the cart), you’ll need to solve a puzzle. Here’s how to solve it. Turn the bottom-right dial. The blue laser is now in the center.

Turn the upper-center dial. The splitter is now in the center. The splitter will split the blue laser, generating two blue beams.

This completes the puzzle and unlocks the canister. Use the floating polymer liquid to return to the central platform and retrieve your canister. Input the Algae Workshop and Hot Workshop Canisters into the Birch Tree in the center of the complex to unlock the second half.