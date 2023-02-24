Atomic Heart: How To Complete Testing Ground 11 | Puzzle Solutions Guide

To get inside Testing Ground 11, the penultimate Testing Ground in Atomic Heart, you’ll need to find a missing key. The key is found in a walled fortress that can only be reached from the sky — and that’s just the start of your problems. The chamber itself begins with an overwhelmingly complicated revolving room puzzle, leading into a frozen combat arena, and ending with a surprisingly easy final challenge. We’ve got a trick that makes completing the final puzzle of this puzzle dungeon extremely simple to complete. Learn where to find the key and how to overcome every challenge in the full solutions guide below.

More Atomic Heart guides:

How To Disable All Robots In A Region | All Vavilov Complex Blueprint Locations | Testing Ground 1 Puzzle Solutions | How To Use Cartridge Modules | How To Increase Inventory | Testing Ground 1 Guide | Testing Ground 2 Guide | Testing Ground 6 Guide | Testing Ground 8 Guide | Testing Ground 9 Guide | Testing Ground 10 Guide

Testing Ground 11 | Completion Guide

Located on the far east coast of the map, south of the theater entrance. The blue bunker is north of the bridge leading to the far east side of the map. To access it, you’ll need to find a Key Disk. Getting it isn’t easy.

How To Unlock Testing Ground 11 : Hack the camera terminal north of the theater entrance (main mission) and unlock the HAWK Relay station. Use the station to lower the HAWK — select ‘Maintenance’ to lower it.

: Hack the camera terminal north of the theater entrance (main mission) and unlock the HAWK Relay station. Use the station to lower the HAWK — select ‘Maintenance’ to lower it. Ride the HAWK drone up and use the zip-line to access the gated fortress right next to the relay station. Slide onto the building rooftop.

Go downstairs and find the building near the locked gate. From inside the fort, you can unlock the main gate by completing a lock puzzle. Next to the gate, there’s a locked door — complete a standard lockpick challenge to get inside.

Inside, you’ll find a dead body with a small case on the ground containing the Disk Key. Take the key back to the blue bunker to get inside.

After that ordeal, you can take the lift down to the testing ground. Down below, you’ll encounter puzzle rooms with magnets and revolving platforms.

Revolving Platform & Magnetic Puzzle Room : In this chamber, you’ll have to deal with four revolving rooms at four quadrants. Magnets are stacked on the ceiling. Using valves to turn the rooms, you’ll have to navigate this chamber.

: In this chamber, you’ll have to deal with four revolving rooms at four quadrants. Magnets are stacked on the ceiling. Using valves to turn the rooms, you’ll have to navigate this chamber. Turn the first valve to III. Climb on the small blue bracket to reach the open hatch on the high ledge. Through the door, climb onto the blue magnetic (-) platform and raise it up by zapping the ceiling. Go through the opening in the fence to reach the second quadrant.

At the yellow revolving room, look for the second valve. It is located on a high platform near the blue revolving room. You can reach it by jump-dodging from the raised blue platform along the left-hand wall.

Set the second valve to I. Enter the yellow revolve room and drop down to the bottom of the chamber — there’s an open doorway. Go through it and look left. If the polarity is positive (red / +) the blue ceiling platform will be lowered. Ride it up to access a third valve on the yellow revolving room.

Set the third valve to I to change the position of the green revolving room. Lower the blue ceiling platform (left of the green revolving room) and ride it up to reach the back corner of the chamber.

Behind the green revolving room, we’ll see another opening in the gate leading to the red quadrant. Jump-dodge to the platform on the green room (it should be in the correct position if you set the previous valve to I) and enter the red quadrant.

If you’ve followed these instructions, the path to the exit is now clear. In the red quadrant, ride the blue magnetic platform up, jump through the open doorway in the red revolving room, and climb to the exit door. Enjoy your bronze reward.

BRONZE REWARD: Kalash – Expansive Converter

After collecting the chest, you’ll reach a frozen chamber. This area is packed with hiding robots. Clear them out and then you can solve the puzzle.

Frozen Room Puzzle : To escape the frozen room, you’ll need to recharge two boilers. The two boilers are next to the exit door. To charge them, you need to insert a candle (yellow orb) into the pipes and then guide the candle into the boiler using telekinesis.

: To escape the frozen room, you’ll need to recharge two boilers. The two boilers are next to the exit door. To charge them, you need to insert a candle (yellow orb) into the pipes and then guide the candle into the boiler using telekinesis. Start on the left side. On the left side of the room, there’s a barrel full of candles. Collect one and insert it into the pipe. You can lead the candle through the pipe from the ground by holding TK — as long as you don’t let go, you won’t drop the candle.

The right boiler is trickier. Starting from the first cabin on the right, climb the scaffolding and jump to the second cabin (on the right-hand side) to reach a hole in the rooftop.

Drop into the cabin. Defeat the robot ambush, then use the candle crate to feed a candle into the pipe. Unlock the door by solving the lock puzzles and lead the candle into the second boiler.

With both boilers active, the door out of this room will open. Enter the hallway to the left to find your silver chest.

SILVER REWARD: MP – Thermal Imager

Crawl through the vent past the safe room to locate your third puzzle room.

Revolving Room & Candles Puzzle Room : The revolving rooms spin automatically here. To escape, you need to find two missing candles. There are four candle sockets next to the exit door. We need to find those two missing candles.

: The revolving rooms spin automatically here. To escape, you need to find two missing candles. There are four candle sockets next to the exit door. We need to find those two missing candles. EASY SOLUTION : Unlock the Running Speed CHARACTER upgrade at NORA. If you time your run, you can sprint to the exit door and jump-dodge through the hatch before falling down.

: Unlock the Running Speed CHARACTER upgrade at NORA. If you time your run, you can sprint to the exit door and jump-dodge through the hatch before falling down. To actually solve the puzzle, go right to the brown revolving floors. Stand near the ledge and wait — you can snatch the candle in the socket while the room is spinning from the entrance. Grab it and slot it into one of the sockets near the exit door. You can throw it from the halfway point.

Go back to the brown platform. Jump the fence and grab the second candle. Throw it over the fence and slot it into the last socket near the exit door.

Once all four candles are socketed, the blue revolving floors will spin much more slowly. Simply run across and to the exit to complete the puzzle.

GOLD REWARD : KS-23 – Damper-Polymeric Stock Fat Boy – Homing Projectiles

: KS-23 – Damper-Polymeric Stock

Grab your reward and leave through the elevator.