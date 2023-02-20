Atomic Heart: How To Find All Blueprints | Vavilov Complex Locations Guide

In Atomic Heart, you won’t find every weapon. Instead, you’ll have to build them yourself by trading materials at the shop kiosk. Blueprints are required to craft new consumables, weapon upgrades, and even new weapons themselves. Blueprints are only found in large crate containers — we’ll call these large treasure chests. These chests are packed with materials, and you’ll always find one in every safe room. Safe rooms are recreation rooms with a store terminal and a save terminal. And they always have a large chest.

Below, we’ll explain where to find these large chests. Blueprints aren’t always found in the same spot — if you miss a blueprint, it can reappear in a later treasure chest. You’re meant to get every blueprint, so if you miss one of the chests below, you’ll eventually get the same blueprint from a later point in the game, usually from an ambient chest that is outside the normal safe room blueprint locations. If you’re missing out on blueprints, go hunting for large chests in the open-world map area. You’ll always get something.

Vavilov Complex Blueprint Locations

Blueprints are recipes for crafting items, weapons and upgrades. Items can be crafted at the NORA unit located in most safe rooms. You’ll need to trade materials — and some upgrades require specific materials.

Small Neuromed Capsule Blueprint: Inside the second save room of the Vavilov Complex. After meeting your first NORA unit, you’ll want to crack open the large chest to the left of the shop.

Shotgun Shells Blueprint: In the Vavilov Complex, after unlocking the door on Level 1 with [Shok], you’ll have access to the Maglev Station. On the path, the second door to the left is a safe room. The large chest inside contains a blueprint.

Swede – Handle Blueprint: In the Maglev Tunnels, you’ll reach a locked booth where the ability to restart the station is located. Near this booth, there’s a safe room with a large chest containing this blueprint.

Fox Weapon Blueprint: After riding the Cable Cars, you’ll have to climb the walls and eventually reach another locked station. Inside the safe room, the large chest contains this new melee weapon blueprint.

K-23 – Electromagnetic Barrel Blueprint: Chasing Petrov in the Vavilov Complex, you’ll have to collect a ‘Candle’ to unlock the door he escapes through. In the large warehouse room, past the malfunctioning loaders, you’ll find a safe room to the left. There’s a large chest here with the weapon upgrade.

Adds shock damage to the shotgun, increasing damage against robots.

Electro Weapon Blueprint: During your quest to find the three Lunar Canisters while hunting Petrov, during ‘In Hot Pursuit’, you’ll need to swim through polymer. After exiting, you’ll find a Lunar Canister in a NORA unit. The Electro Blueprint will unlock as you enter the room.

Interacting with the NORA, you’ll also unlock the Electro pistol. This handgun has regenerating ammo and deals a small amount of damage to robots.

Electro – EMP Generator Blueprint: In the Vavilov Complex, upon entering the Seed Bank, look in the room to your right. The safe room contains a large chest with this weapon upgrade.

MP Weapon Blueprint: In the Vavilov Complex, inside the Seed Bank, reach the upper-level safe room. Open the large chest to earn the blueprint for the handgun.

MP Ammo Blueprint: Leaving the upper level Seed Bank safe room, you’ll encounter a wandering robot and a laser drone on the catwalks. Before going up the stairs, there’s a large chest with this blueprint.

Fire Cartridge Blueprint: Go up the stairs on the catwalk from the previous chest. On the upper platform, open the locked door to reach landing with a large chest. This is the same spot where you need to ride the loader platform to jump onto the ceiling and ride the zipline across the Seed Bank.

Medium Neuromod Capsule Blueprint: Leaving the Vavilov Complex, you’ll need to collect four canisters. Reach the safe room just across from the Algae Workshop entrance. The large chest contains this blueprint.

Dynamo Blueprint: Located in the Hot Workshop safe room. Found right at the entrance to the red section of the complex.

Electric Cartridge Blueprint: At the entrance to the Hot Workshop in the Vavilov Complex, go up the stairs to view the giant jungle room. Go left into the hallway and drop through the floor into a small plant-filled chamber. There’s a chest in the center.

Pashtet Weapon Blueprint: After fixing the boiler room in the hot workshop, you can cross the main lab floor. Climb the wall in the back-right, then enter the hallways. There’s a safe room right at the start of this path this a blueprint chest.

Ice Cartridge Blueprint: Located at the Algae Workshop safe room. After encountering the Hedgie robot that smashes the window to the large chamber, continue down the hallway to find a safe room.

Adrenaline Canister Blueprint: Complete the Cold Workshop Canister challenge. As you leave, reach the safe room in the hallway through the back door that opens in the control room.

If you miss one of these blueprints, you won’t be able to return to the Vavilov Complex after leaving. Don’t worry, keep checking large chests in the open-world and other locations to fill out your blueprint collection. They’ll appear in more locations as you progress.